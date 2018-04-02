Paul Silva (Monash): A Bayesian Explanation of the Irrationality of Sexist and Racist Beliefs Involving Generic Content. From Buzzfeed, a look at Christopher Steele’s other report: A murder in Washington. The tools we use to help us think — from language to smartphones — may be part of thought itself: Larissa MacFarquhar on the mind-expanding ideas of Andy Clark. What the hell is happening in Gaza? “We were madly, madly in love”: Patrick Parr on the untold story of MLK’s white girlfriend. Sinclair is bad for democracy — so are other media monopolies. Slavoj Zizek: “Happiness? No, thanks”. Michelle Goldberg on affirmative action for reactionaries. Rachel Donadio on the meaning of France’s march against anti-Semitism. Antisemitism matters: Jews are the canary in the coalmine. RSS readers are due for a comeback.