Trump could win the immigration fight

Geoffrey A. Hoffman (Houston): Contiguous Territories: The Expanded Use of Expedited Removal in the Trump Era. Valerie Munson (SIU): On Holy Ground: Church Sanctuary in the Trump Era. Earl M. Maltz (Rutgers): The Constitution and the Trump Travel Ban. A deeply flawed argument against immigration: Diversity doesn’t necessarily reduce social cohesion and civic trust. Anna Flagg on the myth of the criminal immigrant. Restrictionists are misleading you about immigrant crime rates. Trump’s immigration policy is based on four big lies. How Republicans use language to divide us on immigration.

Donald Trump’s ICE is tearing families apart. Trump takes “shackles” off ICE, which is slapping them on immigrants who thought they were safe. ICE unbound: Trump has empowered a draconian deportation force that can’t distinguish the real immigration threats. How ICE works to strip citizenship from naturalized Americans. Congress needs to hold ICE accountable for abuses. Opinion ICE deserves to be abolished. It’s time to abolish ICE: A mass-deportation strike force is incompatible with democracy and human rights. Ice age: Greg Afinogenov on society as checkpoint. This is a crueler country than it was 20 years ago: We see it every day in the activities of ICE.

An interview with Jude Webre on the politics of immigration. Trump has proposed the most racist immigration policy since the KKK wrote our laws. What the 1920 Wall Street bombing tells us about modern immigration scare tactics. Trump wants immigrants to be afraid — 2 new studies show it’s working. Martin Longman on making America unwelcoming to immigrants. The invisible wall: How Trump is slowing immigration without laying a brick. Why did Republicans become so opposed to immigration? Republicans want to use immigration policy to make America whiter — here’s why they’re destined to fail. Why white people hate immigrants, explained. The immigration debate is about whether Latinos are “real Americans”.

Why Donald Trump could win the immigration fight. Erik Loomis on Senate Democrats and immigration: “Unfortunately, when dealing with an evil racist political party that controls all levers of government, Democrats face very difficult and perhaps no-win decisions”. Have Democrats moved left on immigration? John Judis on the two sides of immigration policy: We need to legalize the undocumented already here, but open borders will mean lower wages for American workers. The answer is class-based populism, not racist nationalism.