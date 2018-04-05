From National Review, Dan McLaughlin on realism, not delusion, about Trump and the conservative movement. Why are there no good conservative critiques of Trump’s unified government? Jonathan Chait on the final surrender of anti-Trump conservatism. Trump is bringing chaos — and the business world hates chaos. What’s the matter with Trumpland? Paul Krugman on the economics and politics of America’s growing economic disunion. Francis Wilkinson on the fascination with Trump’s base. Will there ever be a tipping point for Trump’s supporters? Francesco Duina on his book Broke and Patriotic: Why Poor Americans Love Their Country. Michael D. Yates reviews Looking at the U.S. White Working Class Historically by David Gilbert.