Alasdair S. Roberts (UMass): Strategies for Governing: The Foundation of Public Administration. Oliver James, Sebastian R. Jilke, Gregg G. Van Ryzin (Rutgers): Behavioural and Experimental Public Administration: Emerging Contributions and New Directions. Jonathan S. Masur and Eric A. Posner (Chicago): Norming in Administrative Law. Cass Sunstein and Adrian Vermeule (Harvard): The Morality of Administrative Law. Sophia Z. Lee (Penn): From the History to the Theory of Administrative Constitutionalism. From the Congressional Research Service, a brief overview of rulemaking and judicial review. Benati Igor and Mario Coccia (CNR): Rewards in Bureaucracy and Politics.

Hanoch Dagan and Roy Kreitner (Tel Aviv): The Bureaucrats of Private Law. Graziella Romeo (Bocconi) and Nausica Palazzo (Trento): Who Fears the Big Government? A Coordinated Attempt to Downsize Federal Agencies’ Power in the United States. Larry Summers on why the US government can’t be downsized. The introduction to Constitutional Coup: Privatization’s Threat to the American Republic by Jon D. Michaels. Public sector innovation in the age of governance: Mehmet Akif Demircioglu reviews Enhancing Public Innovation by Transforming Public Governance, ed. Jacob Torﬁng and Peter Triantaﬁllou and Innovation in the Public and Nonproﬁt Sectors: A Public Solutions Handbook, ed. Patria de Lancer Julnes and Ed Gibson.