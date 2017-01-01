Apr/May 2017

SEAN GUILLORY ON RUSSIA AND THE WEST
KAREN OLSSON ON READING GRACE PALEY DURING A POLITICAL CRISIS
SARAH NICOLE PRICKETT ON JOAN DIDION'S ROAD-TRIP NOTEBOOKS
KAITLIN PHILLIPS on Cat Marnell's memoir of fashion and addiction
TOM CARSON on renegade Republican congressman Trey Radel
MELANIE REHAK on Jim Harrison's food writing
BOOKFORUM CONTRIBUTORS on this season's notable art books
CARL WILSON on the pleasure principles of Prince
LIDIJA HAAS: Elif Batuman's The Idiot
PRUDENCE PEIFFER: Lynne Tillman's The Complete Madame Realism and Other Stories
GENE SEYMOUR: Hari Kunzru's White Tears
SCOTT INDRISEK: Deb Olin Unferth's Wait Till You See Me Dance
ERIC BANKS: Dan Chaon's Ill Will
BECCA ROTHFELD: Raduan Nassar's Ancient Tillage and A Cup of Rage
THOMAS CHATTERTON WILLIAMS: Chris Hayes's A Colony in a Nation
CHARLOTTE SHANE: Laura Kipnis's Unwanted Advances: Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus
ALEX ABRAMOVICH: David Grann's Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI
MICHAEL ROBBINS: Stuart Hall's Selected Political Writings: The Great Moving Right Show and Other Essays and Cultural Studies 1983: A Theoretical History
ROBERT S. BOYNTON: Carter J. Eckert's Park Chung Hee and Modern Korea: The Roots of Militarism, 1866–1945
JO LIVINGSTONE: Sarah Schulman's Conflict Is Not Abuse: Overstating Harm, Community Responsibility, and the Duty of Repair
TOBI HASLETT: Norman Podhoretz's Making It
DAVID O'NEILL: Mark Peterson's Political Theatre
LYDIA PEROVIĆ: Anne Garréta's Not One Day
SASHA FRERE-JONES: Mary Gaitskill's Somebody with a Little Hammer
JULIAN ROSE: Wendy Lesser's You Say to Brick: The Life of Louis Kahn
KAELEN WILSON-GOLDIE: miriam cooke's Dancing in Damascus: Creativity, Resilience, and the Syrian Revolution
BEN KAFKA: Suzanne O'Sullivan's Is It All in Your Head? True Stories of Imaginary Illness
ALBERT MOBILIO: Larry Sultan and Mike Mandel's Evidence
MATTILDA BERNSTEIN SYCAMORE: Kate Zambreno's Book of Mutter and O Fallen Angel
ALBERT MOBILIO: The Drawings of Susan Te Kahurangi King
ANN FRIEDMAN: Ariel Levy's The Rules Do Not Apply