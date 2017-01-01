June/July/Aug 2017

CHRISTIAN LORENTZEN ON LUST IN AMERICAN LITERATURE
JESSE BARRON ON THE ART OF MONOGAMY
DAVID VELASCO ON A HAVEN OF QUEER HAPPINESS
MELISSA ANDERSON on Susan Sontag’s diaries
SARAH NICOLE PRICKETT on Alissa Nutting’s Made for Love
ADELLE WALDMAN on Jonathan Franzen’s Freedom
LIDIJA HAAS on Philippe Djian’s Elle
CHARLOTTE SHANE on Jill Nagle’s Whores and Other Feminists
LARISSA PHAM on Mary Gaitskill’s Bad Behavior
JUSTIN TAYLOR on Harold Brodkey
PARUL SEHGAL on Diane Arbus
CATHERINE SCOTT on Nancy Friday’s Men in Love
DAPHNE MERKIN on Jenny Diski’s Nothing Natural
GERALD HOWARD on Iris Owens and Olympia Press
JOHANNA FATEMAN on Andrea Dworkin’s Mercy
CHELSEA G. SUMMERS on Dr. Alex Comfort’s The Joy of Sex
TOM CARSON on liberals’ sunny delusions
NAOMI FRY on the late-night hijinks of David Letterman
MELANIE REHAK on the lives and meals of six unforgettable women
BOOKFORUM CONTRIBUTORS on summer’s notable art books
CHRISTINE SMALLWOOD on erotic fiction with art-world cachet
KAITLIN PHILLIPS: Catherine Lacey’s The Answers
COLM TÓIBÍN: Anuk Arudpragasam’s The Story of a Brief Marriage
AMITAVA KUMAR: Arundhati Roy’s The Ministry of Utmost Happiness
BRIAN EVENSON: Victor LaValle’s The Changeling
JON DAY: Joshua Cohen’s Moving Kings
ECE TEMELKURAN: Simon A. Waldman and Emre Caliskan’s The New Turkey and Its Discontents
SUZY HANSEN: Trita Parsi’s Losing an Enemy: Obama, Iran, and the Triumph of Diplomacy
ATOSSA ARAXIA ABRAHAMIAN: Ann Pettifor’s The Production of Money: How to Break the Power of Bankers
GENE SEYMOUR: William J. Maxwell’s James Baldwin: The FBI File
J. HOBERMAN: H. G. Adler’s Theresienstadt 1941–1945: The Face of a Coerced Community
SUZANNE HUDSON: Alma Thomas
JOY WILLIAMS: Mary V. Dearborn’s Ernest Hemingway: A Biography
MINNA ZALLMAN PROCTOR: Edmund Gordon’s The Invention of Angela Carter: A Biography
RACHEL MONROE: Jeff Guinn’s The Road to Jonestown: Jim Jones and Peoples Temple
ALBERT MOBILIO: Imponderable: The Archives of Tony Oursler
HANNAH BLACK: Roxane Gay’s Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body
ALBERT MOBILIO: Rauschenberg / Dante: Drawing a Modern Inferno
PRUDENCE PEIFFER: Laura Raicovich’s At the Lightning Field: An Essay
CATHERINE DAMMAN: Susan Rosenberg’s Trisha Brown: Choreography as Visual Art
KATE SUTTON: Alice Neel, Uptown