Meet Alona Frankel - author of Girl

Alona Frankel was just two years old when Germany invaded Poland. A powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit, Frankel's book Girl is the story of her self-preservation through World War II and its aftermath. Faithful to the perspective of the heroine herself, Frankel, now a world-renowned children’s author and illustrator, reveals a little girl full of life in a terrible, evil world.