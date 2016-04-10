Jonathan Safran Foer on Here I Am

Jonathan Safran Foer, the celebrated author of Everything Is Illuminated and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, introduces you to his funny, wise and ambitious new novel that has been ten years in the making: Here I Am.

God asked Abraham to sacrifice his beloved son Isaac, and Abraham replied obediently, "Here I am."

This is the story of a fracturing family in a moment of crisis. Over the course of three weeks in present-day Washington DC, three sons watch their parents' marriage falter and their family home fall apart. Meanwhile, a larger catastrophe is engulfing another part of the world: a massive earthquake devastates the Middle East, sparking a pan-Arab invasion of Israel. With global upheaval in the background and domestic collapse in the foreground, Jonathan Safran Foer ask us - what is the true meaning of home? Can one man ever reconcile the conflicting duties of his many roles - husband, father, son? And how much of life can a person bear?