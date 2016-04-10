daily review
omnivore
paper trail
current issue
interviews
syllabi
readings
video
archive
artforum
subscribe
advertise
about
contact
Search
follow us
sign in
register
Video
Interviews
Readings
Trailers
Symposia
All
What is Islamism?
Tarek Osman offers an incisive analysis of Islamist movements in the Middle East.
Sean Wilentz, "The Politicians and the Egalitarians"
Sean Wilentz, "The Politicians and the Egalitarians"
Sean Wilentz, American history professor at Princeton University, looks at American political history through the lens of egalitarianism and partisanship.
Great Minds P1: Sarah Jaffe - What Makes Today's Protests Different?
Great Minds P1: Sarah Jaffe - What Makes Today's Protests Different?
Sarah Jaffe, NECESSARY TROUBLE: Americans in Revolt/Nation Institute/Belabored Podcast/Dissent Magazine joins Thom. When Bernie Sanders emerged earlier this year as a serious contender for the Democratic nomination - many mainstream pundits were caught off guard. They simply could not understand how a self-described socialist was close to beating Hillary Clinton. Well - they couldn't understand because they hadn't been paying attention. Contrary to what the talking heads on cable news thought - Bernie's campaign wasn't some kind of magical explosion of populism. It was an extension of the surge in political activism that has emerged out of the 2008 financial crisis - a phenomenon that has seen Americans of all races taking to streets in a way we haven't seen in decades. My next guest has written about this movement in depth - and has traveled across the country to learn from the leaders of this new era in American activism. Joining me now for tonight's Conversations with Great Minds is journalist Sarah Jaffe - author of the new book "Necessary Trouble: Americans in Revolt." Sarah is also a Fellow at the Nation Institute and the Host of the "Belabored" Podcast for Dissent Magazine.
Mychal Denzel Smith, "Invisible Man, Got the Who World Watching"
Mychal Denzel Smith, "Invisible Man, Got the Who World Watching"
The Nation contributing writer Mychal Denzel Smith discusses his book, "Invisible Man" which follows his life and political education as a young black man in America today.
2016 National Book Festival Welcome
2016 National Book Festival Welcome
Sponsors, authors and Library staff welcome you to the 2016 Library of Congress National Book Festival, Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.
Selected Videos
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
... 58
older »
Atul Singh: "The Global Rise of the Far Right" | Talks at Google
From Japan and Philippines to the UK and the US, nationalism is on the rise. This is transforming politics by enabling the rise of the right and, more alarmingly, of the far-right.
Before we carry on, what do we mean by the right and the far-right? To understand this, we have to go back to the heady days of the French Revolution. In the French parliament, supporters of l'Ancien Régime sat on the right while those who wanted a secular republic with equality for all sat on the left. Those who sat on the right believed in hierarchy, tradition and clericalism. Inequality and social stratification were the natural order of the universe.
Over time, the justification for some being more equal than others has changed from noble birth to ability and hard work. Those who win in a competitive free market deserve greater rewards for their ingenuity and industriousness. The right broadly believes that markets produce better outcomes than governments and that inequality is a price worth paying for efficiency, choice and greater wealth for all.
The far-right takes ideas of inequality and stratification to absurd levels. It often ascribes an entire nation or race as superior. The Nazi Party famously deemed Germans belonging to the Aryan race as the master race. In contrast, Jews, Slavs and many others were mere untermenschen. The Nazis were part of a long European tradition of such extreme ideas. The British believed they were superior to the yellow opium addicts in China and the brown idol worshippers in India. Belgian King Leopold II believed that his countrymen had a divine right to slaughter, torture and pillage the half-humans who inhabited the heart of darkness in Congo.
After decades of relative obscurity and quiescence, the far-right finds itself back in the fray. In Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte is urging people to kill drug addicts. Austria faces another election where a Glock 9mm pistol-packing Norbert Hofer has a fair shot at the presidency. In France, Marine Le Pen is the respectable face of the immigrant-bashing far-right. The UK has just voted for Brexit thanks in no small part to the exhortations of xenophobes like Nigel Farage. In the US, the rise of Donald Trump, a tacky billionaire and reality television star, is confounding political analysts and sending shivers down spines of minorities such as Muslims and Mexicans.
As this speaker wrote not too long ago, this is an age of fear, anger, hate and terror. The scale and pace of change is faster than ever. Inequality is rising incessantly not only in terms of income and wealth but also in terms of education and opportunity. Social mobility has taken a battering. Institutions are increasingly crumbling around the world. There is a growing dichotomy between global aspiration and local impoverishment. This puts collective identities in question. Is it nation, region, ethnicity, race or religion?
Far-right leaders are touching upon deep seated fears and providing simplistic solutions to complex problems. They are rising to the fore because elites are empty and exhausted. These elites have been narrow and technocratic. They have tried to kick the can down the road and dodged big questions. Most importantly, they have failed to articulate a vision with a compelling collective narrative and people feel lost. It is a most dangerous time for the planet as temperatures increase, sea levels rise and people turn to demagogues for quick fixes.
Atul Singh Bio:
Atul Singh is the Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Fair Observer. He teaches Political Economy at the University of California, Berkeley and at the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar where he also teaches World History. He studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford on the Radhakrishnan Scholarship and did an MBA with a triple major in finance, strategy and entrepreneurship at the Wharton School. Singh worked as a corporate lawyer in London and led special operations as an elite officer in India’s volatile border areas where he had many near-death experiences. He has also been a poet, playwright, sportsman, mountaineer and a founder of many organizations. Singh’s knowledge is eclectic, and his friends often joke that it comes in handy when access to Google is limited.
Bill Ayers, "Demand the Impossible!: A Radical Manifesto"
Activist and teacher Bill Ayers presents his thoughts on today's political and social issues from his forthcoming book, "Demand the Impossible!," from the publishing industry's annual trade show, BookExpo America, in Chicago.
Linda Greenhouse, "The Burger Court and the Rise of the Judicial Right"
Linda Greenhouse, law lecturer at Yale University, looks at the Supreme Court from 1969 to 1986, presided over by Chief Justice Warren Burger.
Monique Morris, "Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools"
Journalist Monique Morris discusses her book, "Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools," which looks at how some school policies are having a negative impact on the lives of black female students.
Margo Jefferson + Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah | Negroland
Pulitzer Prize winner Margo Jefferson talks about her new memoir Negroland with Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah.
In a social circle comprised of the elites of black Chicago, the Pulitzer Prize-winning cultural critic Margo Jefferson was raised in a world of contradiction. “I call it Negroland,” she writes, “because I still find ‘Negro’ a word of wonders, glorious and terrible.” Her incendiary and icy, mischievous and provocative, celebratory and elegiac memoir of that name went on to win the National Book Critics Circle Award, and for its paperback release, she’ll be in the Strand’s Rare Book Room to discuss the world of exclusive sororities, fraternities, networks, and clubs—a world in which skin color and hair texture were relentlessly evaluated alongside scholarly and professional achievements.
Joining Margo in conversation will be Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah, contributor at The New York Times Magazine, as well as a finalist for the National Magazine Award with bylines at The Paris Review, The Believer, Bookforum, and many more.
Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Angela Davis
In a Women’s History Month special, we speak with author, activist and scholar Angela Davis, professor emerita at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Her latest book is titled "Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement," a collection of essays, interviews and speeches that highlight the connections between struggles against state violence and oppression throughout history and around the world. "There were moments when things come together in such a way that new possibilities arrive," Davis says. "When the Ferguson protesters refused to go home after protesting for two or three days, when they insisted on continuing that protest, Palestinian activists in Palestine were the first to tweet solidarity and support for them. That opened up a whole new realm."
After Words with Nathalia Holt, "Rise of the Rocket Girls"
Science writer Nathalia Holt discusses her book "Rise of the Rocket Girls which chronicles an elite group of women's challenges & contributions to rocket design, space exploration & the 1st American satellite. She is interviewed by Lisa Rand.
AMERICA THE ANXIOUS: Happiness in the Workplace
Author Ruth Whippman (America the Anxious, on sale 10/4/16) talks about ways Americans can infuse happiness into the workplace, and how companies like Zappos have already done so.
Jessica Valenti On "Sex Object"
Join author and Guardian US columnist Jessica Valenti as she discusses her memoir, "Sex Object," her most intimate and controversial work yet. For over a decade, Jessica Valenti has been leading the national conversation on gender and politics, paving the way for a new generation of feminist writers. To the disdain of misogynists everywhere, her articles have topped the most-read lists at "The Atlantic," "The Washington Post," "The Nation" and "the Guardian US." Interview at AOL HQ in NYC for BUILD Series.
Gay Life and Lit: Then and Now
A reading and panel on the state of gay literature. Featuring, from left to right, Paul Lisicky, Garth Greenwell, Brad Gooch, Darryl Pinckney, & Chris Bollen.
With experience spanning across decades, genres and styles, each of these men has a unique and compelling perspective on gay life and its expression in literature. They’ll discuss the remarkable evolution of the LGBT community in literature with a special emphasis on the more recent and transformative decades in our nation. Join us as each panelist gives us a taste of his most recent work and responds to each other’s readings, peeling layers back on topics of race, gender, art, history and literature.
Brad Gooch is the author of the acclaimed biographies City Poet and Flannery: A Life of Flannery O’Connor (finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award), as well as other nonfiction and three novels. The recipient of National Endowment for the Humanities and Guggenheim fellowships, he earned his Ph.D. at Columbia University and is professor of English at William Paterson University in New Jersey.
Darryl Pinckney is a longtime contributor to The New York Review as well as a frequent contributor to Granta, Slate, and The Nation. He authored the acclaimed novel, High Cotton in 1992. His most recent novel, Black Deutschland, picks up where High Cotton left off, and was published in February 2016.
Garth Greenwell is the author of Mitko, which won the 2010 Miami University Press Novella Prize and was a finalist for the Edmund White Award for Debut Fiction and a Lambda Award. A native of Louisville, Kentucky, he holds graduate degrees from Harvard University and the Iowa Writers' Workshop, where he was an Arts Fellow. His short fiction has appeared in The Paris Review and A Public Space. What Belongs to You is his first novel.
Paul Lisicky is the author of five books: The Narrow Door, Unbuilt Projects, The Burning House, Famous Builder, and Lawnboy. His work has appeared in the Atlantic, BuzzFeed, Conjunctions, Ecotone, Fence, The Offing, Ploughshares, Tin House, Unstuck, and in many other magazines and anthologies. He currently teaches in the MFA Program at Rutgers University-Camden, the low residency program at Sierra Nevada College, and at the Juniper Summer Writing Institute. He is the editor of StoryQuarterly and serves on the Writing Committee of the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown.
Chris Bollen is Editor at Large at Interview Magazine, and was previously the editor on V Magazine. His work has appeared in GQ, the New York Times, New York Magazine, and Artforum, among others. His first novel, Lightning People, was published in 2011. His second novel, Orient, came out with Harper in May 2015.
Marc Lamont Hill: A Tale of Two Americas
For more: http://bit.ly/2aew11L
Meet Alona Frankel - author of Girl
Alona Frankel was just two years old when Germany invaded Poland. A powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit, Frankel's book Girl is the story of her self-preservation through World War II and its aftermath. Faithful to the perspective of the heroine herself, Frankel, now a world-renowned children’s author and illustrator, reveals a little girl full of life in a terrible, evil world.
Jonathan Safran Foer on Here I Am
Jonathan Safran Foer, the celebrated author of Everything Is Illuminated and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, introduces you to his funny, wise and ambitious new novel that has been ten years in the making: Here I Am.
God asked Abraham to sacrifice his beloved son Isaac, and Abraham replied obediently, "Here I am."
This is the story of a fracturing family in a moment of crisis. Over the course of three weeks in present-day Washington DC, three sons watch their parents' marriage falter and their family home fall apart. Meanwhile, a larger catastrophe is engulfing another part of the world: a massive earthquake devastates the Middle East, sparking a pan-Arab invasion of Israel. With global upheaval in the background and domestic collapse in the foreground, Jonathan Safran Foer ask us - what is the true meaning of home? Can one man ever reconcile the conflicting duties of his many roles - husband, father, son? And how much of life can a person bear?
Federal Management Q&A: Most Important Advice
Ira Goldstein, author of The Federal Management Playbook, shares the most important pieces of advice for anyone working in federal government.
Making the Case for American Fiction: Connecting the Dots
Elizabeth Taylor gives a lecture discussing trends in contemporary American fiction.
Speaker Biography: Elizabeth Taylor is critic and literary editor-at-large of the Chicago Tribune.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
... 58
older »
Advertisement
daily review
omnivore
paper trail
current issue
interviews
syllabi
readings
video
archive
artforum
subscribe
advertise
about
contact