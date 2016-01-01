Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "Writings on the Wall" | Talks at Google

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and a six-time NBA champion. He is also a regular contributing columnist for The Washington Post and Time Magazine, where he shares his thoughts on some of the most socially relevant and politically controversial topics facing our nation. After 50 years as an athlete, activist, and New York Times bestselling author, he offers his perspectives on how we can work together to solve some of these issues. His new political book, Writings on the Wall: Searching for a New Equality Beyond Black and White offers his personal perspectives on political issues facing America today