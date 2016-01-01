Bob Mehr & Jon Wurster | Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements

Join Bob Mehr, music writer at Commercial Appeal and longtime contributor at MOJO, for a conversation with Superchunk drummer and Best Show cohost Jon Wurster about his blockbuster biography, Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements, the Last Rock 'n' Roll Band.

A decade in the making, featuring interviews with reclusive frontman Paul Westerberg, bassist Tommy Stinson, and the family of the late guitarist Bob Stinson, Trouble Boys tells a story of triumph and self-destruction that’s never before been told in full. ‘Mats fans, rock historians, and anyone with a soft spot for an underdog story won’t want to miss this conversation between two diehard buffs.