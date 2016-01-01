Michael Eric Dyson on the Black Presidency

Michael Eric Dyson is one of our nation's premier intellectuals and a staunch defender of civil discourse. Nowhere is this more evident than in his keen-eyed view of the Obama presidency. By turns heralding and lambasting, Dyson follows the President's navigation of race and racism in America—including the national crisis spawned by the traumatic killings of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Freddie Gray, and others. Now with his long-awaited book, "The Black Presidency: Barack Obama and the Politics of Race in America," Dyson returns to Chicago to discuss the meaning of America's first black presidency. Dyson will be joined in conversation by Laura Washington, columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times and political analyst for ABC-7 Chicago.