Billy Collins and Barbara Hamby read from their new works

Billy Collins and Barbara Hamby read from their work, introduced by Daniel Menaker and Erica Wright, respectively.

Billy Collins's new book of poems is The Rain in Portugal. "He is an American original — a metaphysical poet with a funny bone and a sly questioning intelligence," wrote Edward Hirsch.

Collins is joined by Barbara Hamby, whose latest collection is On the Street of Divine Love: New and Selected Poems. "Her poems are wild, outspoken, seriously funny, motor-mouth rambles that take us through hoops of association to places both unexpected and unimpeachable," wrote Collins.