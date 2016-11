Bonnie McFarlane & Jim Gaffigan | You're Better Than Me

In the spirit of Mindy Kaling, Kelly Oxford, and Sarah Silverman, join us for the launch of this compulsively readable and outrageously funny memoir of growing up as a fish out of water, finding your voice, and embracing your inner crazy-person, from popular actress, writer, director, and comedian Bonnie McFarlane. She'll be talking about You're Better Than Me: A Memoir with fellow comedian Jim Gaffigan.