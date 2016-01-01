Betsy Teutsch: "100 Under $100: One Hundred Tools for Empowering Global Women"

Betsy Teutsch visited Google's office in Cambridge, MA to discuss her book, "100 Under $100: One Hundred Tools for Empowering Global Women". The book provides a comprehensive look at effective, low-cost solutions for helping women in the Global South out of poverty.

Most books on this subject focus on one problem and one solution, but Teutsch shares one hundred successful, proven paths out of poverty in eleven different sectors―including tech, public health, law, and finance.

Betsy Teutsch is a blogger, columnist, community organizer and eco-activist in addition to her profession as a Judaica artist. She has also served as Communications Director of GreenMicrofinance, promoting affordable paths out of rural poverty.