Kickstarter Presents: I Read New York: A Conversation on Creativity

Kickstarter celebrates $100 million raised for book publishing projects with a panel featuring the authors of several of those projects. From xeroxed zines to glossy design tomes, lit journals to sci-fi anthologies, the Publishing community on Kickstarter brings all sorts of creative ideas to life, and tonight we're talking about ideas inspired by the Big Apple

Kickstarter co-founder Yancey Strickler introduces a panel moderated by Margot Atwell (Kickstarter's Publishing Outreach Lead) and featuring, from left to right, project creators Brian Foo (Continuous City), Tim Reitzes (The New York Pizza Book), and Hamish Smyth & Jesse Reed (NYC and NASA Transit Authority Graphics Standards Manual reprints) for a discussion on the creative process, building community around ideas, and making books in New York City.