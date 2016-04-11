2016 PEN Literary Awards Ceremony: Full Event

The PEN Literary Awards are the most comprehensive in the United States. Each year, with the help of its partners and supporters, PEN confers nearly $315,000 to writers in the fields of fiction, science writing, essays, sports writing, biography, children's literature, translation, drama, and poetry.

On April 11, 2016, PEN honored the winners for its 2016 Literary Awards at a ceremony held at The New School in NYC. Winners included Toni Morrison, Mia Alvar, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Lynn Nottage, and more.