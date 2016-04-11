daily review
Junot Díaz on Donald Trump's Shamelessness
Erin McHugh, "Political Suicide"
Former publisher Erin McHugh recounts memorable political missteps in American history in her book, "Political Suicide: Missteps, Peccadilloes, Bad Calls, Backroom Hijinx, Sordid Pasts, Rotten Breaks, and Just Plain Dumb Mistakes in the Annals of American Politics."
Hope in a Time of Extinction pt1
This discussion with Ashley Dawson, Eben Kirksey, Julie Livingstone, Anne McClintock, Rob Nixon, and Jovana Stokic will probe imaginative horizons to illuminate concrete sites of biocultural hope. This conversation will orbit around two freshly published books: Extinction: A Radical History by Ashley Dawson and Emergent Ecologies by Eben Kirksey. As other species are snuffed out, possible futures for humans look bleak. Can radical political transformation bring an end to the sixth mass extinction event? As some charismatic creatures are being saved in zoos, captive breeding facilities, and cryogenic banks, a multitude of others are disappearing as they are disregarded or actively targeted for destruction. How should we love in a time of extinction? What practices of care can keep those who we love in the world?
Ashley Dawson is professor of English at the College of Staten Island and The Graduate Center. His work examines the literature of migration, including movement from postcolonial nations such as Jamaica and Nigeria to the former imperial center and from rural areas to mega-cities of the global South like Lagos and Mumbai. He is the author of Mongrel Nation: Diasporic Culture and the Making of Postcolonial Britain, and co-editor of Democracy, the State, and the Struggle for Global Justice; Dangerous Professors: Academic Freedom and the National Security Campus; and Exceptional State: Contemporary U.S. Culture and the New Imperialism. At present Dawson is at work on a book about urban culture and imperialism and on a history of twentieth-century British literature. He is currently web co-editor of the journal Social Text.
Neil DeGrasse Tyson, "Welcome to the Universe: An Astrophysical Tour"
Neil DeGrasse Tyson answers many of the questions of the universe including how it began and the liklihood of intelligent life elsewhere in, "Welcome to the Universe."
C. Nicole Mason, "Born Bright"
C. Nicole Mason discusses poverty in America and her own personal struggle in her book, "Born Bright: A Young Girl's Journey from Nothing to Something in America."
Michael Eric Dyson on the Black Presidency
Michael Eric Dyson is one of our nation's premier intellectuals and a staunch defender of civil discourse. Nowhere is this more evident than in his keen-eyed view of the Obama presidency. By turns heralding and lambasting, Dyson follows the President's navigation of race and racism in America—including the national crisis spawned by the traumatic killings of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Freddie Gray, and others. Now with his long-awaited book, "The Black Presidency: Barack Obama and the Politics of Race in America," Dyson returns to Chicago to discuss the meaning of America's first black presidency. Dyson will be joined in conversation by Laura Washington, columnist for the Chicago Sun-Times and political analyst for ABC-7 Chicago.
Ahkil Reed Amar, "The Constitution Today"
Yale professor Akhil Reed Amar discusses the relevance of America's Constitution to today's headlines in his book, "The Constitution Today."
Billy Collins and Barbara Hamby read from their new works
Billy Collins and Barbara Hamby read from their work, introduced by Daniel Menaker and Erica Wright, respectively.
Billy Collins's new book of poems is The Rain in Portugal. "He is an American original — a metaphysical poet with a funny bone and a sly questioning intelligence," wrote Edward Hirsch.
Collins is joined by Barbara Hamby, whose latest collection is On the Street of Divine Love: New and Selected Poems. "Her poems are wild, outspoken, seriously funny, motor-mouth rambles that take us through hoops of association to places both unexpected and unimpeachable," wrote Collins.
Ewan McGregor, Jennifer Connelly and Dakota Fanning on American Pastoral
Ewan McGregor, Jennifer Connelly and Dakota Fanning on American Pastoral—Reel Pieces with Annette Insdorf
American Pastoral follows a New Jersey family over an era marked by race riots, protests against the Vietnam War and Watergate. McGregor plays Seymour Levov, a star athlete, husband of a beauty queen (Jennifer Connelly) and father of Merry (Dakota Fanning), who engages in revolutionary violence. Adapted by John Romano from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Philip Roth, it boasts a supporting cast that includes Peter Riegert, Rupert Evans, Uzo Aduba, Molly Parker and David Strathairn.
Betsy Teutsch: "100 Under $100: One Hundred Tools for Empowering Global Women"
Betsy Teutsch visited Google's office in Cambridge, MA to discuss her book, "100 Under $100: One Hundred Tools for Empowering Global Women". The book provides a comprehensive look at effective, low-cost solutions for helping women in the Global South out of poverty.
Most books on this subject focus on one problem and one solution, but Teutsch shares one hundred successful, proven paths out of poverty in eleven different sectors―including tech, public health, law, and finance.
Betsy Teutsch is a blogger, columnist, community organizer and eco-activist in addition to her profession as a Judaica artist. She has also served as Communications Director of GreenMicrofinance, promoting affordable paths out of rural poverty.
Prof Sheila Jasanoff: "The Ethics of Invention"
Prof. Sheila Jasanoff is Pforzheimer Professor of Science and Technology Studies at the Harvard Kennedy School. Her work explores the role of science and technology in the law, politics, and policy of modern democracies, with particular attention to the nature of public reason.
We live in a world increasingly governed by technology—but to what end?
Technology shapes the legal, social, and ethical environments in which we act. Yet, much of the time, the influence of technology on our lives goes unchallenged by citizens and our elected representatives. In The Ethics of Invention, renowned scholar Sheila Jasanoff dissects the ways in which we delegate power to technological systems and asks how we might regain control.
Bonnie McFarlane & Jim Gaffigan | You're Better Than Me
In the spirit of Mindy Kaling, Kelly Oxford, and Sarah Silverman, join us for the launch of this compulsively readable and outrageously funny memoir of growing up as a fish out of water, finding your voice, and embracing your inner crazy-person, from popular actress, writer, director, and comedian Bonnie McFarlane. She'll be talking about You're Better Than Me: A Memoir with fellow comedian Jim Gaffigan.
2016 National Book Festival: Sarah Vowell
Sarah Vowell looks at the American Revolution through the eyes of the French-born Marquis de Lafayette, who served as a general in the Continental Army and as personal confidante to George Washington. She speaks at the 16th annual National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
The Fight to Vote
Michael Waldman discusses his new book, "The Fight to Vote," where he analyses a crucial American struggle: actions to define and defend government based on the consent of the governed. From the nation's earliest days, as Americans sought the right to vote, others have fought to stop them. Waldman examines the full story from the founders' debates to today's challenges.
Speaker Biography: Michael Waldman is president of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, a nonpartisan law and policy institute that focuses on improving the systems of democracy and justice. He was director of speechwriting for President Bill Clinton from 1995 to 1999. He comments widely in the media on law and policy.
2016 PEN Literary Awards Ceremony: Full Event
The PEN Literary Awards are the most comprehensive in the United States. Each year, with the help of its partners and supporters, PEN confers nearly $315,000 to writers in the fields of fiction, science writing, essays, sports writing, biography, children's literature, translation, drama, and poetry.
On April 11, 2016, PEN honored the winners for its 2016 Literary Awards at a ceremony held at The New School in NYC. Winners included Toni Morrison, Mia Alvar, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Lynn Nottage, and more.
After Words with Tim Wu, "The Attention Merchants"
Columbia law professor Tim Wu examines the history of advertising & how today's marketers are vying for our attention over a variety of mediums from billboards to social media. He is interviewed by Jon Fortt, CNBC's Co-Anchor of "Squawk Alley."
Kickstarter Presents: I Read New York: A Conversation on Creativity
Kickstarter celebrates $100 million raised for book publishing projects with a panel featuring the authors of several of those projects. From xeroxed zines to glossy design tomes, lit journals to sci-fi anthologies, the Publishing community on Kickstarter brings all sorts of creative ideas to life, and tonight we're talking about ideas inspired by the Big Apple
Kickstarter co-founder Yancey Strickler introduces a panel moderated by Margot Atwell (Kickstarter's Publishing Outreach Lead) and featuring, from left to right, project creators Brian Foo (Continuous City), Tim Reitzes (The New York Pizza Book), and Hamish Smyth & Jesse Reed (NYC and NASA Transit Authority Graphics Standards Manual reprints) for a discussion on the creative process, building community around ideas, and making books in New York City.
Garry Trudeau, "Yuge!: 30 Years of Doonesbury on Trump"
Political cartoonist Garry Trudeau discusses his use of Donald Trump as a character in his comic strip, "Doonesbury," from 1987 to today.
Four Futures: Life After Capitalism
Author Peter Frase in conversation with Alyssa Battistoni at Verso Books in Brooklyn, October 13, 2016.
Join Jacobin and Verso Books for the official launch of Jacobin Editor Peter Frase's Four Futures: Life After Capitalism.
One thing we can be certain of is that capitalism will end. Maybe not soon, but probably before too long; humanity has never before managed to craft an eternal social system, after all, and capitalism is a notably more precarious and volatile order than most of those that preceded it. The question, then, is what will come next?
In Four Futures, Frase imagines how this post-capitalist world might look, deploying the tools of both social science and speculative fiction to explore what communism, rentism and extermininsm might actually entail.
Could the current rise of the real-life robocops usher in a world that resembles Ender's Game? And sure, communism will bring an end to material scarcities and inequalities of wealth—but there's no guarantee that social hierarchies, governed by an economy of "likes," wouldn't rise to take their place. A whirlwind tour through science fiction, social theory and the new technologies are already shaping our lives, Four Futures is a balance sheet of the socialisms we may reach if a resurgent Left is successful, and the barbarisms we may be consigned to if those movements fail.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 2016 National Book Festival
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discusses "Writings on the Wall: Searching for a New Equality Beyond Black and White" with Kevin Merida, executive editor of The Undefeated at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
Speaker Biography: Best-selling author Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a six-time National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player, the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,387 points and a Basketball Hall of Fame inductee. His published works include "Mycroft Holmes," "Giant Steps," "Kareem," "Black Profiles in Courage: A Legacy in African-American Achievement," "A Season on the Reservation: My Sojourn with the White Mountain Apaches," "Brothers in Arms: The Epic Story of the 761st Tank Battalion, WWII's Forgotten Heroes" and "On the Shoulders of Giants: My Journey Through the Harlem Renaissance." Abdul-Jabbar's latest nonfiction book, "Writings on the Wall: Searching for a New Equality Beyond Black and White" , offers keen assessments and potential solutions while exploring the country's seemingly irreconcilable partisan divide-both racial and political-and his own experiences as an athlete, parent, African-American and Muslim.
