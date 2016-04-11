Annette Gordon-Reed & Peter Onuf: 2016 National Book Festival

Annette Gordon-Reed and co-author Peter S. Onuf discuss "Most Blessed of the Patriarchs: Thomas Jefferson and the Empire of the Imagination" with Melissa Block from NPR at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: Annette Gordon-Reed, a professor of law and history at Harvard University, is one of the country's most distinguished presidential scholars. She received the 2009 Pulitzer Prize in history for her book "The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family." Her first book was the acclaimed "Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy," which was described by The New Yorker as "brilliant." In "Race on Trial: Law and Justice in American History," Gordon-Reed edited 12 original essays that delve into the impact of race on trials and American cultural history. Her most recent book, in collaboration with Peter S. Onuf, is "Most Blessed of the Patriarchs: Thomas Jefferson and the Empire of the Imagination."

Speaker Biography: Peter S. Onuf is the Thomas Jefferson Memorial Foundation professor emeritus at the University of Virginia. He graduated from Johns Hopkins University and has taught at Columbia University, Worcester Polytechnic Institute and Southern Methodist University. In 2008, Onuf held the Harold Vyvyan Harmsworth professor of American history chair at the University of Oxford. His books include "The Mind of Thomas Jefferson," "Nations, Markets and War: Modern History and the American Civil War," "Jefferson's Empire: The Language of American Nationhood" and "The Origins of the Federal Republic: Jurisdictional Controversies in the United States, 1775-1787." His recent book, written in collaboration with Annette Gordon-Reed, "Most Blessed of the Patriarchs: Thomas Jefferson and the Empire of the Imagination," uses careful analysis, painstaking research and vivid prose to develop a revealing character study which dispels many cliches and creates a portrait of Jefferson as he might have painted himself. Onuf also acts as a cohost for the radio show BackStory with the American History Guys.