Jennifer Haigh Reads From Her Novel Heat and Light

In her novel, Heat and Light (2016), Jennifer Haigh explores the allure of fracking for residents of a ravaged coal mining town. Haigh's debut novel, Mrs. Kimble (2003), received the Hemingway Foundation/PEN Award for a distinguished first book of fiction. Her other novels include Baker Towers (2005), the story of a family rooted in the coal country of western Pennsylvania; The Condition (2008), about a proper New England family and the secrets and self-delusions that impact their relationships; and Faith (2001), which explores the aftermath for the family of a Catholic priest who has been accused of sexual abuse.