Margaret Atwood – The Good, The Bad, and The Stupid

Today's guest is novelist, essayist, poet, and as of late, comic-book writer Margaret Atwood. She's also got some really funny mini-comics about bad interviews, so Jason tries extra-hard to bring his a-game here. She's the Booker prize winning author of The Blind Assassin, Oryx & Crake, The Handmaid's Tale, and around 40 other beloved books. Her latest, Hag-Seed, is a total and delightfully wicked reimagining of Shakespeare's The Tempest.

In this episode Margaret talks with Jason about genomes in the cloud, Bob Dylan's Nobel prize, the elusiveness of dead authors, and why technology's a three-edged sword.