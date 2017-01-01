Margo Jefferson: 2016 National Book Festival

Margo Jefferson discusses "Negroland: A Memoir" with Marcia Davis from the Washington Post at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: The winner of a Pulitzer Prize for criticism, Margo Jefferson is a former theater and book critic for Newsweek and The New York Times. Her writing has appeared in various publications including Vogue, New York magazine and The New Republic. Jefferson's first published book was "On Michael Jackson." Her latest book, "Negroland: A Memoir" , is the winner of the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award for autobiography. In her new memoir, Jefferson meditates on race, gender and American culture from the unique perspective of her upbringing among the privileged black elite. Currently, Jefferson is a professor of writing at Columbia University.