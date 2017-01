An Evening with Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds took us on a nostalgic journey through her career, in an evening of hilarious anecdotes and wry humor.

The beloved Golden Age film star shared her personal triumphs and tragedies, including how she overcame a disastrous third marriage to Richard Hamlett.

This event was part of the Ruth Stanton Illustrious Women Series, supported by The Ruth Stanton Foundation.