Javier Marias and Garth Risk Hallberg

A rare opportunity to hear Javier Marías, NYPL's newest Library Lion, as he reads from his remarkable new novel, Thus Bad Begins. "One doesn't really read Marías for plot. One reads him for the language, the elegant hypnotic voice, the philosophical digressions and observations … for his ability to make the smallest parts of the world come alive, and his penchant for philosophical narrative claims, ones that invite and require unpacking … I found myself most loving the book for its pages, brilliant observations, its musings and its suspenseful elegant voice … And I could not put it down." — LA Times