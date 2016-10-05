daily review
Ann Patchett | October 5, 2016 | Appel Salon
The author of Bel Canto on her new novel, Commonwealth. With freelance journalist Tina Srebotnjak.
After Words: Russian Fake News
After Words: Russian Fake News
Journalist Sophie Pinkham discusses how Russia reacted to the Ukrainian revolutions. Pinkham explores the current state of Post-Soviet Ukraine in her book, "Black Square." here is a portion of her conversation with Alexander Cooley, Columbia University Professor and Director of the Harriman Institute.
Javier Marias and Garth Risk Hallberg
Javier Marias and Garth Risk Hallberg
A rare opportunity to hear Javier Marías, NYPL's newest Library Lion, as he reads from his remarkable new novel, Thus Bad Begins. "One doesn't really read Marías for plot. One reads him for the language, the elegant hypnotic voice, the philosophical digressions and observations … for his ability to make the smallest parts of the world come alive, and his penchant for philosophical narrative claims, ones that invite and require unpacking … I found myself most loving the book for its pages, brilliant observations, its musings and its suspenseful elegant voice … And I could not put it down." — LA Times
Rep. John Lewis & Andrew Aydin: 2016 National Book Festival
Rep. John Lewis & Andrew Aydin: 2016 National Book Festival
Rep. John Lewis and co-author Andrew Aydin discuss "March: Book Three" at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
Speaker Biography: John Lewis has served as the U.S. States representative for Georgia's 5th Congressional District since 1987. He is senior chief deputy whip for the Democratic Party. Rep. Lewis had been serving America long before his congressional career began, as he is revered as a major civil rights icon, lending his resounding moral voice to the cause for more than 50 years. He was a key player in the movement to end racial discrimination and segregation as chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. In his graphic memoir trilogy, "March," published with co-writer Andrew Aydin and New York Times best-selling artist Nate Powell, Rep. Lewis recounts his lifelong struggle for civil and human rights, chronicling the days of Jim Crow to the broader civil rights movement, and telling of his experience at the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. "March" has been recognized as the winner of the Robert F. Kennedy Book Award, a Coretta Scott King Honor Book and an American Library Association Notable Children's Book. His most recent release is the final volume, "March: Book Three".
Speaker Biography: Andrew Aydin is co-author, with Rep. John Lewis, of the best-selling graphic memoir series "March," which chronicles the life of Rep. Lewis as a civil rights icon and is illustrated by Nate Powell. The book series has received a Robert F. Kennedy Book Award special recognition and a Coretta Scott King Book Award author honor. His most recent publication is the final volume in the series, "March: Book Three". Aydin frequently lectures about the history of comics in the civil rights movement and has appeared as a guest on the Rachel Maddow Show, NPR, CBS This Morning, CNN, the BBC and many other programs. Currently he serves as digital director and policy advisor to Rep. Lewis in Washington, D.C.
An Evening with Debbie Reynolds
An Evening with Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds took us on a nostalgic journey through her career, in an evening of hilarious anecdotes and wry humor.
The beloved Golden Age film star shared her personal triumphs and tragedies, including how she overcame a disastrous third marriage to Richard Hamlett.
This event was part of the Ruth Stanton Illustrious Women Series, supported by The Ruth Stanton Foundation.
Zadie Smith and Jeffrey Eugenides on Writing | The New Yorker Festival
The authors Zadie Smith and Jeffrey Eugenides discuss their personal approaches to writing novels.
'The Fix: How Nations Survive and Thrive in a World in Decline'
Jonathan Tepperman discusses 'The Fix: How Nations Survive and Thrive in a World in Decline', his new book about the world's most difficult, seemingly ineradicable problems—and the surprising stories of the countries that solved them.
Tonya Bolden: 2016 National Book Festival
Tonya Bolden discusses "How to Build a Museum: Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture" at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
Speaker Biography: Tonya Bolden is an award-winning author of more than 20 books for young people. Her books include "Maritcha: A Nineteenth Century Girl," "Searching for Sarah Rector: The Richest Black Girl in America," "Emancipation Proclamation: Lincoln and the Dawn of Liberty" and "M.L.K.: The Journey of a King." Bolden has received a Coretta Scott King Honor, a James Madison Award, a Carter G. Woodson Award and NCTE Orbis Pictus Honors. Her most recent work, "How to Build a Museum: Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture" , chronicles the history behind the development and the building of the latest museum on the National Mall. Bolden lives in New York.
Will Schwalbe at Open Book Event Fall 2016
Will Schwalbe, author of "Books for Living", speaks at the Open Book Event Fall 2016 at the Penguin Random House offices.
Geraldine Brooks: 2016 National Book Festival
Geraldine Brooks discusses her career and "The Secret Chord" at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
Speaker Biography: Geraldine Brooks grew up in the western suburbs of Sydney, Australia. She worked as a reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald for three years as a feature writer with a special interest in environmental issues. She also worked for The Wall Street Journal, where she covered crises in the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. Brooks won the Pulitzer Prize in fiction in 2006 for her novel "March." Her first novel, "Year of Wonders," was an international bestseller. Her new novel is "The Secret Chord".
Margo Jefferson: 2016 National Book Festival
Margo Jefferson discusses "Negroland: A Memoir" with Marcia Davis from the Washington Post at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
Speaker Biography: The winner of a Pulitzer Prize for criticism, Margo Jefferson is a former theater and book critic for Newsweek and The New York Times. Her writing has appeared in various publications including Vogue, New York magazine and The New Republic. Jefferson's first published book was "On Michael Jackson." Her latest book, "Negroland: A Memoir" , is the winner of the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award for autobiography. In her new memoir, Jefferson meditates on race, gender and American culture from the unique perspective of her upbringing among the privileged black elite. Currently, Jefferson is a professor of writing at Columbia University.
Karl Ove Knausgaard's First Time
Karl Ove Knausgaard discusses his first book, 'Ute av verden' (Out of the World). Part of 'The Paris Review''s "My First Time" video interview series.
Margaret Atwood – The Good, The Bad, and The Stupid
Today's guest is novelist, essayist, poet, and as of late, comic-book writer Margaret Atwood. She's also got some really funny mini-comics about bad interviews, so Jason tries extra-hard to bring his a-game here. She's the Booker prize winning author of The Blind Assassin, Oryx & Crake, The Handmaid's Tale, and around 40 other beloved books. Her latest, Hag-Seed, is a total and delightfully wicked reimagining of Shakespeare's The Tempest.
In this episode Margaret talks with Jason about genomes in the cloud, Bob Dylan's Nobel prize, the elusiveness of dead authors, and why technology's a three-edged sword.
David Rolf, "The Fight for Fifteen: The Right Wage for a Working America"
SEIU International Vice President David Rolf discusses his book, "The Fight for Fifteen" which looks at the movement to increase wages for workers. Mr. Wolf talks about the early challenges in the movement and discusses new strategies to empower workers
Jennifer Haigh Reads From Her Novel Heat and Light
In her novel, Heat and Light (2016), Jennifer Haigh explores the allure of fracking for residents of a ravaged coal mining town. Haigh's debut novel, Mrs. Kimble (2003), received the Hemingway Foundation/PEN Award for a distinguished first book of fiction. Her other novels include Baker Towers (2005), the story of a family rooted in the coal country of western Pennsylvania; The Condition (2008), about a proper New England family and the secrets and self-delusions that impact their relationships; and Faith (2001), which explores the aftermath for the family of a Catholic priest who has been accused of sexual abuse.
Jennifer Finney Boylan at Open Book Event Fall 2016
Jennifer Finney Boylan, author of "Long Black Veil", speaks at the Open Book Event Fall 2016 at the Penguin Random House offices.
Building the Commune: Radical Democracy in Venezuela
Author George Ciccariello-Maher in conversation with Greg Grandin at Verso Books in Brooklyn, October 4, 2016.
Join Jacobin and Verso Books books for the official launch of George Ciccariello-Maher's "Building the Commune: Radical Democracy in Venezuela."
Since 2011, a wave of popular mobilizations has swept the globe, from Occupy to the Arab Spring, 15M in Spain and the uprisings in Greece. Their demands were varied, but what they share is a commitment to ideals of radical democracy, and a willingness to experiment with new forms of organization to achieve this. In fact, the countries of Latin America have been experimenting with such projects since 1989—just as left projects of all stripes fell into decline across Europe—in what was a moment of rebirth. Poor residents of Venezuela's barrios took history into their own hands in a mass popular rebellion against neoliberalism, much as the movements appearing worldwide are doing today.
In Building the Commune, George Ciccariello-Maher travels through the many radical experiments of Venezuela, assessing how they have succeeded and failed, and how they are continuing to operate. Speaking to community members, workers, students and government officials, Ciccariello-Maher provides a balance sheet of these projects, that movements throughout the world can look to for lessons and inspiration.
Building the Commune is part of Verso's Jacobin series, featuring short interrogations of politics, economics, and culture from a socialist perspective. The books offer critical analysis and engagement with the history and ideas of the Left in an accessible format.
More on Building the Commune:
https://www.versobooks.com/books/2337...
George Ciccariello-Maher is Associate Professor of Politics and Global Studies at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He is the author of "We Created Chavez: A People's History of the Venezuelan Revolution," and a forthcoming volume called "Decolonizing Dialectics."
Greg Grandin, a professor of History at New York University, is the author of a number of prize-winning books, including most recently "The Empire of Necessity: Slavery, Freedom, and Deception in the New World." Grandin is also the author of Empire's Workshop: Latin America, the United States, and the Rise of the New Empire (Metropolitan 2005), The Last Colonial Massacre: Latin America During the Cold War (University of Chicago Press 2004), and Blood of Guatemala: A History of Race and Nation (Duke University Press, 2000).
National Book Award Finalist Jason Reynolds reads from Ghost
Jason Reynolds, 2016 finalist for the National Book Award in Young People's Literature, reads from his book, Ghost, at the annual National Book Awards Teen Press Conference at 92Y.
Viet Thanh Nguyen, "The Sympathizer" & "Nothing Ever Dies"
Viet Thanh Nguyen discusses his Pulitzer Prize for fiction winning novel "The Sympathizer," and his book "Nothing Ever Dies," which is a finalist for the National Book Award for non-fiction. From the 2016 LA Times Festival of Books.
Rain Taxi talks with Kristin Hersh
Rain Taxi editor Eric Lorberer for a chat with acclaimed author and musician Kristin Hersh, whose latest release (Wyatt at the Coyote Palace) is both a hardback book of stories and essays (and art, and lyrics) and a double album of new songs, all getting to "the heart of missing you."
