Lauren Groff: 2016 National Book Festival

Lauren Groff discusses "Fates and Furies" with Ron Charles from the Washington Post at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: Lauren Groff is the best-selling author of three novels and the celebrated short-story collection "Delicate Edible Birds." Her work has appeared in various publications including The New Yorker, the Atlantic Monthly, Harper's, Tin House, One Story, McSweeney's, and three editions of the Best American Short Stories. Groff has received a Medici Book Club Prize and been a finalist for several awards including the National Book Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award. Her novels include "The Monsters of Templeton" and "Arcadia." Her latest novel, "Fates and Furies" , explores the story of a marriage over the course of twenty-four years and through two perspectives. Groff lives with her family in Florida.