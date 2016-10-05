daily review
PEN America Writers Resist NYC
'A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order'
CFR President Richard Haass will discuss 'A World in Disarray: American Foreign Policy and the Crisis of the Old Order', his new book that examines a world increasingly defined by disorder–how the rules, policies, and institutions that guided the world since World War II have run their course, and what the United States should and should not do about it.
SPEAKER
Richard Haass, President, Council on Foreign Relations; @RichardHaass
PRESIDER
David Remnick, Editor, New Yorker
Cathy O'Neil: "Weapons of Math Destruction" | Talks at Google
Cathy O'Neil is a data scientist and author of the blog mathbabe.org. She earned a Ph.D. in mathematics from Harvard and taught at Barnard College before moving to the private sector and working for the hedge fund D. E. Shaw. O'Neil started the Lede Program in Data Journalism at Columbia and is the author of "Doing Data Science." She appears weekly on the "Slate Money" podcast.
In this talk, O'Neil sounds an alarm on the mathematical models that pervade modern life and threaten to rip apart our social fabric.
After Words: Battling Obamacare
New York Magazine Columnist Jonathan Chait examines President Obama's legacy as president in his book, "Audacity." Here is a portion of his conversation with Jim Acosta, Senior White House Correspondent for CNN.
Lauren Groff: 2016 National Book Festival
Lauren Groff discusses "Fates and Furies" with Ron Charles from the Washington Post at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
Speaker Biography: Lauren Groff is the best-selling author of three novels and the celebrated short-story collection "Delicate Edible Birds." Her work has appeared in various publications including The New Yorker, the Atlantic Monthly, Harper's, Tin House, One Story, McSweeney's, and three editions of the Best American Short Stories. Groff has received a Medici Book Club Prize and been a finalist for several awards including the National Book Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award. Her novels include "The Monsters of Templeton" and "Arcadia." Her latest novel, "Fates and Furies" , explores the story of a marriage over the course of twenty-four years and through two perspectives. Groff lives with her family in Florida.
Ann Patchett | October 5, 2016 | Appel Salon
The author of Bel Canto on her new novel, Commonwealth. With freelance journalist Tina Srebotnjak.
Rep. John Lewis & Andrew Aydin: 2016 National Book Festival
Rep. John Lewis and co-author Andrew Aydin discuss "March: Book Three" at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
Speaker Biography: John Lewis has served as the U.S. States representative for Georgia's 5th Congressional District since 1987. He is senior chief deputy whip for the Democratic Party. Rep. Lewis had been serving America long before his congressional career began, as he is revered as a major civil rights icon, lending his resounding moral voice to the cause for more than 50 years. He was a key player in the movement to end racial discrimination and segregation as chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. In his graphic memoir trilogy, "March," published with co-writer Andrew Aydin and New York Times best-selling artist Nate Powell, Rep. Lewis recounts his lifelong struggle for civil and human rights, chronicling the days of Jim Crow to the broader civil rights movement, and telling of his experience at the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. "March" has been recognized as the winner of the Robert F. Kennedy Book Award, a Coretta Scott King Honor Book and an American Library Association Notable Children's Book. His most recent release is the final volume, "March: Book Three".
Speaker Biography: Andrew Aydin is co-author, with Rep. John Lewis, of the best-selling graphic memoir series "March," which chronicles the life of Rep. Lewis as a civil rights icon and is illustrated by Nate Powell. The book series has received a Robert F. Kennedy Book Award special recognition and a Coretta Scott King Book Award author honor. His most recent publication is the final volume in the series, "March: Book Three". Aydin frequently lectures about the history of comics in the civil rights movement and has appeared as a guest on the Rachel Maddow Show, NPR, CBS This Morning, CNN, the BBC and many other programs. Currently he serves as digital director and policy advisor to Rep. Lewis in Washington, D.C.
Benjamin Bergen: "What the F" | Talks at Google
Please note that this talk contains language some may consider strong.
In "WHAT THE F" Bergen explains why profanity is so appealing to us. Let's face it, we all swear. Whether we're happy or mad, uttering a four-letter word seems to be a natural occurrence for most of us. But why do we swear, even when we know we're breaking cultural taboos? Why are some words off limits in certain countries or deemed offensive in past centuries but are considered perfectly tame in others? What does all this g*ddamn swearing tell us about our language and our brains? Bergen has the answers as he illuminates the controversial and complex nature of profanity and its relationship on our culture.
In this groundbreaking yet ebullient romp through the linguistic muck, Bergen answers intriguing questions: How can patients left otherwise speechless after a stroke still shout Goddamn! when they get upset? When did a cock grow to be more than merely a rooster? Why is crap vulgar when poo is just childish? Do slurs make you treat people differently? Why is the first word that Samoan children say not mommy but eat shit? And why do we extend a middle finger to flip someone the bird?
Smart as hell and funny as fuck, What the F is mandatory reading for anyone who wants to know how and why we swear.
Bergen is a professor of cognitive science at the University of California, San Diego.
An Evening with Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds took us on a nostalgic journey through her career, in an evening of hilarious anecdotes and wry humor.
The beloved Golden Age film star shared her personal triumphs and tragedies, including how she overcame a disastrous third marriage to Richard Hamlett.
This event was part of the Ruth Stanton Illustrious Women Series, supported by The Ruth Stanton Foundation.
2016 National Book Award Winner: Rep. John Lewis
Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) won the Young People's Literature award with his co-writer Andrew Aydin and artist Nate Powell for "March: Book Three." The graphic novel recounts Lewis' experience during the civil rights movement.
Molly McCartney, "America's War Machine"
Molly McCartney, former reporter for the Washington Post, talks about the U.S. military-industrial complex and how it has changed since President Eisenhower warned about it in the 1950s.
After Words: Russian Fake News
Journalist Sophie Pinkham discusses how Russia reacted to the Ukrainian revolutions. Pinkham explores the current state of Post-Soviet Ukraine in her book, "Black Square." here is a portion of her conversation with Alexander Cooley, Columbia University Professor and Director of the Harriman Institute.
Karl Ove Knausgaard's First Time
Karl Ove Knausgaard discusses his first book, 'Ute av verden' (Out of the World). Part of 'The Paris Review''s "My First Time" video interview series.
David Rolf, "The Fight for Fifteen: The Right Wage for a Working America"
SEIU International Vice President David Rolf discusses his book, "The Fight for Fifteen" which looks at the movement to increase wages for workers. Mr. Wolf talks about the early challenges in the movement and discusses new strategies to empower workers
Jane Smiley
Pulitzer-Prize winning author Jane Smiley has now completed her remarkable American trilogy, a sweeping treatment of one Iowa family, the Langdons, over a century, with each chapter encapsulating one year. Golden Age picks up the story in 1987 and runs forward all the way to 2020, following generations of Langdons in the worlds of finance and government and on the battlefields of Iraq, even as the land itself—the Langdon farm, but the planet, too—comes back into focus in new and urgent ways.
This program is presented in partnership with the Chicago Tribune.
This program was recorded on Nov 12, 2016, as part of Chicago Humanities Festival's Fallfest/16: Speed
Geraldine Brooks: 2016 National Book Festival
Geraldine Brooks discusses her career and "The Secret Chord" at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
Speaker Biography: Geraldine Brooks grew up in the western suburbs of Sydney, Australia. She worked as a reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald for three years as a feature writer with a special interest in environmental issues. She also worked for The Wall Street Journal, where she covered crises in the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. Brooks won the Pulitzer Prize in fiction in 2006 for her novel "March." Her first novel, "Year of Wonders," was an international bestseller. Her new novel is "The Secret Chord".
Javier Marias and Garth Risk Hallberg
A rare opportunity to hear Javier Marías, NYPL's newest Library Lion, as he reads from his remarkable new novel, Thus Bad Begins. "One doesn't really read Marías for plot. One reads him for the language, the elegant hypnotic voice, the philosophical digressions and observations … for his ability to make the smallest parts of the world come alive, and his penchant for philosophical narrative claims, ones that invite and require unpacking … I found myself most loving the book for its pages, brilliant observations, its musings and its suspenseful elegant voice … And I could not put it down." — LA Times
James McBride & Philip Gourevitch - James Brown, a lonely man
Musician and author James McBride returns to LIVE to mark the paperback publication of his book, Kill 'Em and Leave: Searching for James Brown and the American Soul, a story that speaks to the tensions and contradictions of the American experience: between North and South, black and white, rich and poor. He is joined by journalist and author Philip Gourevitch.
JAMES MCBRIDE is the author of the New York Times bestseller and National Book Award winner, The Good Lord Bird, as well as the bestselling novels Song Yet Sung, Miracle at St. Anna, and the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Color of Water. He is also a saxophonist and composer who teaches music to children in the housing projects of Red Hook, Brooklyn, where he was born. He is a Distinguished Writer In Residence at the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at NYU.
PHILIP GOUREVITCH is a long-time staff writer for The New Yorker, the former editor of The Paris Review, and the author of three books: The Ballad Of Abu Ghraib / Standard Operating Procedure, A Cold Case, and We Wish To Inform You That Tomorrow We Will Be Killed With Our Families: Stories from Rwanda, which won a number of prizes including the National Book Critics Circle Award, the Guardian First Book Award, and the New York Public Library Helen Bernstein Award. He is completing a new book, in which he revisits Rwanda, called, You Hide That You Hate Me And I Hide That I Know. His profile of James Brown, "Mr. Brown" was included in the volume, Best Music Writing 2003.
Margo Jefferson: 2016 National Book Festival
Margo Jefferson discusses "Negroland: A Memoir" with Marcia Davis from the Washington Post at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
Speaker Biography: The winner of a Pulitzer Prize for criticism, Margo Jefferson is a former theater and book critic for Newsweek and The New York Times. Her writing has appeared in various publications including Vogue, New York magazine and The New Republic. Jefferson's first published book was "On Michael Jackson." Her latest book, "Negroland: A Memoir" , is the winner of the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award for autobiography. In her new memoir, Jefferson meditates on race, gender and American culture from the unique perspective of her upbringing among the privileged black elite. Currently, Jefferson is a professor of writing at Columbia University.
Building the Commune: Radical Democracy in Venezuela
Author George Ciccariello-Maher in conversation with Greg Grandin at Verso Books in Brooklyn, October 4, 2016.
Join Jacobin and Verso Books books for the official launch of George Ciccariello-Maher's "Building the Commune: Radical Democracy in Venezuela."
Since 2011, a wave of popular mobilizations has swept the globe, from Occupy to the Arab Spring, 15M in Spain and the uprisings in Greece. Their demands were varied, but what they share is a commitment to ideals of radical democracy, and a willingness to experiment with new forms of organization to achieve this. In fact, the countries of Latin America have been experimenting with such projects since 1989—just as left projects of all stripes fell into decline across Europe—in what was a moment of rebirth. Poor residents of Venezuela's barrios took history into their own hands in a mass popular rebellion against neoliberalism, much as the movements appearing worldwide are doing today.
In Building the Commune, George Ciccariello-Maher travels through the many radical experiments of Venezuela, assessing how they have succeeded and failed, and how they are continuing to operate. Speaking to community members, workers, students and government officials, Ciccariello-Maher provides a balance sheet of these projects, that movements throughout the world can look to for lessons and inspiration.
Building the Commune is part of Verso's Jacobin series, featuring short interrogations of politics, economics, and culture from a socialist perspective. The books offer critical analysis and engagement with the history and ideas of the Left in an accessible format.
More on Building the Commune:
https://www.versobooks.com/books/2337...
George Ciccariello-Maher is Associate Professor of Politics and Global Studies at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He is the author of "We Created Chavez: A People's History of the Venezuelan Revolution," and a forthcoming volume called "Decolonizing Dialectics."
Greg Grandin, a professor of History at New York University, is the author of a number of prize-winning books, including most recently "The Empire of Necessity: Slavery, Freedom, and Deception in the New World." Grandin is also the author of Empire's Workshop: Latin America, the United States, and the Rise of the New Empire (Metropolitan 2005), The Last Colonial Massacre: Latin America During the Cold War (University of Chicago Press 2004), and Blood of Guatemala: A History of Race and Nation (Duke University Press, 2000).
