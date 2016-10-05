Fair Labor Lawyer: The Remarkable Life of Bessie Margolin

Marlene Trestman discussed her book "Fair Labor Lawyer: The Remarkable Life of New Deal Attorney and Supreme Court Advocate Bessie Margolin."

Speaker Biography: Marlene Trestman is a former special assistant to the Maryland attorney general, where she started her 30-year legal career in 1982. She has taught law at Loyola University of Maryland's Sellinger School of Business & Management, where she earned her MBA. A former trustee of Goucher College, she currently serves on the board of Goucher's Prison Education Partnership.