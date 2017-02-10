Jessica Bennett: "Feminist Fight Club" | Talks at Google

Jessica Bennett is an award-winning journalist and critic who writes on gender issues, sexuality and culture. She is a feature writer and columnist at the New York Times and a contributing editor at LeanIn.Org, the nonprofit founded by Sheryl Sandberg, where she is the cofounder and curator of the Lean In Collection - a partnership with Getty Images to change the way women are depicted in stock photography. At some point she founded a real-life feminist fight club, which led her to write the book "Feminist Fight Club".

At Google, she discusses how she got to write the book, what modern feminism is about, and gives practical tips on how to hear women's voices more. With a focus on the workplace, she encourages both women and men to have the necessary conversations, even if they are tricky, and how humor can help to approach them.