James Gleick: 2016 National Book Festival

James Gleick discusses "Time Travel" in a book launch event with Joe Palca from NPR at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: James Gleick is a best-selling author and historian of science. He has worked as an editor and reporter for the New York Times and in 1993 he co-founded The Pipeline, a pioneering New York City-based internet service provider, and served as its chairman and chief executive officer. Gleick's books include "The Information: A History, a Theory, a Flood," "Faster: The Acceleration of Just About Everything," "Chaos: Making a New Science," "Genius: The Life and Science of Richard Feynman" and "Isaac Newton." Three of his books have been Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalists, and he has received a PEN/E. O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award and a Royal Society Winton Prize for science books. Gleick's latest book, "Time Travel" , explores the subversive origins of time travel, its evolution in literature and science, and its influence on our understanding of time itself.