daily review
omnivore
paper trail
current issue
interviews
syllabi
readings
video
archive
artforum
subscribe
advertise
about
contact
Search
follow us
sign in
register
Video
Interviews
Readings
Trailers
Symposia
All
JSFinterview
Amazon talks to Jonathan Safran Foer about his novel HERE I AM.
Rose McDermott: The Genetics of Politics | Talks at Google
Rose McDermott: The Genetics of Politics | Talks at Google
"While traditionally social factors have been considered to have primary influence on political behaviors and preferences, more recent research shows that there's also a strong heritable component to ideological attitudes. Rose McDermott, professor of International Relations at Brown University and a 2015-16 CASBS fellow, will discuss her research on the influence of genetic contributions to political and social behavior. McDermott has described her work as intended to offer "…a genuinely interdisciplinary approach to the interaction of psychological processes and political outcomes.""
McDermott studies the biological influences which interact with environmental factors to shape ideology across the political spectrum in cultures around the world. Her research has included conducting embedded experiments on attitudes toward gender equality in numerous countries including Lebanon, Jordan, Uganda, Indonesia, Mongolia and India.
The author of Political Psychology in International Relations and co-editor of Man Is by Nature a Political Animal , McDermott was inducted into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 02013. McDermott is the David and Mariana Fisher University Professor of International Relations at Brown University and a Fellow in the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. She received her Ph.D.(Political Science) and M.A. (Experimental Social Psychology) from Stanford University and has taught at Cornell, UCSB and Harvard. She has held numerous fellowships, including the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, the Olin Institute for Strategic Studies and the Women and Public Policy Program, all at Harvard University. She is also a past and current fellow at the Stanford Center for Advanced Studies in the Behavioral Sciences.
She is the author of three books, a co-editor of two additional volumes, and author of over a hundred academic articles across a wide variety of disciplines encompassing topics such as experimentation, emotion and decision making, and the biological and genetic bases of political behavior."
James Gleick: 2016 National Book Festival
James Gleick: 2016 National Book Festival
James Gleick discusses "Time Travel" in a book launch event with Joe Palca from NPR at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
Speaker Biography: James Gleick is a best-selling author and historian of science. He has worked as an editor and reporter for the New York Times and in 1993 he co-founded The Pipeline, a pioneering New York City-based internet service provider, and served as its chairman and chief executive officer. Gleick's books include "The Information: A History, a Theory, a Flood," "Faster: The Acceleration of Just About Everything," "Chaos: Making a New Science," "Genius: The Life and Science of Richard Feynman" and "Isaac Newton." Three of his books have been Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalists, and he has received a PEN/E. O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award and a Royal Society Winton Prize for science books. Gleick's latest book, "Time Travel" , explores the subversive origins of time travel, its evolution in literature and science, and its influence on our understanding of time itself.
Sebastian Barry reads from his new novel, Days Without End
Sebastian Barry reads from his new novel, Days Without End
'I am thinking of the days without end of my life...'
After signing up for the US army in the 1850s, aged barely seventeen, Thomas McNulty and his brother-in-arms, John Cole, go on to fight in the Indian wars and, ultimately, the Civil War.
Having fled terrible hardships they find these days to be vivid and filled with wonder, despite the horrors they both see and are complicit in. Their lives are further enriched and imperilled when a young Indian girl crosses their path, and the possibility of lasting happiness emerges, if only they can survive.
Moving from the plains of the West to Tennessee, Sebastian Barry's latest work is a masterpiece of atmosphere and language. Both an intensely poignant story of two men and the lives they are dealt, and a fresh look at some of the most fateful years in America's past, Days Without End is a novel never to be forgotten.
April Ryan, "At Mama's Knee"
April Ryan, "At Mama's Knee"
American Urban Radio Network White House Correspondent April Ryan discusses her book, "At Mama's Knee" which examines the issues surrounding race and police shootings in America from the perspective of African American mothers on the frontlines in their communities.
Selected Videos
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
... 66
older »
An Evening of Lesbian Literature, Panel I
McCrary Bond feels that lesbian writing should address lesbianism as subject and she writes about "independent female sexuality and women independent from men."Kantrowitz notes that "When I came out as a lesbian and stopped caring what men thought of me I was able to write…something about that claiming of my own power made me also able to write about everything else in the world." Dorothy Allison says "Like most ofthe working class writers I know I juggle my life to survive. I'm doing a helluva lot better than at it than I've ever done. I intend to continue." And that she "write(s) for people who get the joke." Finally, Breedlove comments that she cannot separate the personal from the politicalofand that she writes for African American lesbian women and for the people that are difficult to reach. She then sings and reads a poem 'The New Miss Praise The Lord"" from her book.
After Words with Julissa Arce, "My (Underground) American Dream"
Julissa Arce discusses her life in the U. S. as an undocumented immigrant in her book, "My (Underground) American Dream." She is interviewed by Doris Meissner, former Immigration & Naturalization Service Commissioner from 1993-2000.
Edwidge Danticat: 2016 National Book Festival
Edwidge Danticat discusses "Untwine" with Michael Oreskes from NPR at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
Speaker Biography: Edwidge Danticat, born in Haiti, came to the United States when she was twelve years old and published her first written works in English two years later. Her short stories have appeared in more than twenty-five periodicals and have been anthologized several times. She was nominated for a National Book Award, and won a Pushcart Short Story Prize as well as many fiction awards from "The Caribbean Writer," "Seventeen" and "Essence" magazines. Her most recent book is the young adult novel "Untwine". Danticat currently lives in New York and teaches creative writing at New York University.
After Words: Melissa Fleming, "A Hope More Powerful Than the Sea"
Melissa Fleming, chief spokesperson for the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, discusses her book, "A Hope More Powerful Than the Sea", which recounts the journey of a young woman, Doaa Al Zamel, from Syria to Europe. Here's a portion of her conversation with Dr. Michel Gabaudan, President of Refugees International.
Fair Labor Lawyer: The Remarkable Life of Bessie Margolin
Marlene Trestman discussed her book "Fair Labor Lawyer: The Remarkable Life of New Deal Attorney and Supreme Court Advocate Bessie Margolin."
Speaker Biography: Marlene Trestman is a former special assistant to the Maryland attorney general, where she started her 30-year legal career in 1982. She has taught law at Loyola University of Maryland's Sellinger School of Business & Management, where she earned her MBA. A former trustee of Goucher College, she currently serves on the board of Goucher's Prison Education Partnership.
Roxane Gay speaks pay disparity in publishing
Roxane Gay and Saeed Jones talk about the pay disparity in publishing between men and women, and women of color and white women. "We're so desperate for the money," she said, that people might be too willing to take scraps.
Snakes and Such Rain Taxi Winter Online Edition 2016-17
Assigned to review Ted Levin's America's Snake: The Rise and Fall of the Timber Rattlesnake (University of Chicago Press), our intrepid reviewer Michael Swingen instead made a 30-minute film about the book, the author, and the process of reviewing.
Charles Baxter Discusses His Early Life and Career
Charles Baxter is widely celebrated as a master of the short story form, for which he has won numerous awards. His collection, There's Something I Want You to Do (2015), was a finalist for the 2016 Story Prize. Baxter's bestselling novel The Feast of Love (2000) was a finalist for the National Book Award.
Insane Clown President: Matt Taibbi Chronicles Election
As a new study by Oxfam finds the world's eight richest men control as much wealth as the poorest half of humanity, the group says it is concerned that wealth inequality will continue to grow following the election of Donald Trump, whose Cabinet members have a combined wealth of nearly $11 billion. We look at the rise of Trump, and those joining his administration, with award-winning Rolling Stone journalist Matt Taibbi. His new book comes out today, titled "Insane Clown President: Dispatches from the 2016 Circus."
Amos Oz with Jonathan Wilson
Amos Oz, the legendary Israeli writer, returns to 92Y with his most powerful novel in decades. Join him for a reading of JUDAS — the winner of the International Literature Prize, and his first full-length work since the bestselling A Tale of Love and Darkness.
The effect of migration on the countries that have received migrants
Sir Steve Smith argues that the perceived negative consequences of migration have had an overwhelmingly negative impact on politics. Globalization has created winners and losers, and the losers blame migrants for their problems.
Sir Steve Smith is co-editor of The Globalization of World Politics. He is Vice-Chancellor and Professor of International Relations at the University of Exeter.
Jessica Bennett: "Feminist Fight Club" | Talks at Google
Jessica Bennett is an award-winning journalist and critic who writes on gender issues, sexuality and culture. She is a feature writer and columnist at the New York Times and a contributing editor at LeanIn.Org, the nonprofit founded by Sheryl Sandberg, where she is the cofounder and curator of the Lean In Collection - a partnership with Getty Images to change the way women are depicted in stock photography. At some point she founded a real-life feminist fight club, which led her to write the book "Feminist Fight Club".
At Google, she discusses how she got to write the book, what modern feminism is about, and gives practical tips on how to hear women's voices more. With a focus on the workplace, she encourages both women and men to have the necessary conversations, even if they are tricky, and how humor can help to approach them.
Omar Saif Ghobash, "Letters to a Young Muslim"
Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Russia Omar Said Ghobash expresses his concerns with the current state of islam in his book, "Letters to a Young Muslim." Here is a portion of his conversation.
Robert Pinsky at PEN America Writers Resist
Robert Pinsky reads a poem written for PEN America's Writers Resist event in NYC.
Zachary Roth, "The Great Suppression"
MSNBC digital reporter Zachary Roth examines what impact legal rulings on campaign finance laws and redistricting is having on voting in America. His book is "The Great Suppression: Voting Rights Corporate Cash and the Conservative Assault on Democracy."
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
... 66
older »
Advertisement
daily review
omnivore
paper trail
current issue
interviews
syllabi
readings
video
archive
artforum
subscribe
advertise
about
contact