Celebration of E.L. Doctorow with Ta-Nehisi Coates and Jennifer Egan

Friends and fellow writers pay tribute to E. L. Doctorow upon posthumous publication of his Collected Stories. "His prose tends to create its own landscape," wrote Don DeLillo. "His sensitivity to language is perfectly balanced and complemented by a gigantic vision," wrote Jennifer Egan. "He did not so much write fiction about history as he seemed to occupy history itself," wrote Ta-Nehisi Coates. "He owned it. He made it his own."

Don DeLillo also read this evening, from the Doctorow novel Billy Bathgate, but it was not recorded.