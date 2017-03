Chuck Klosterman: "But What If We're Wrong" | Talks At Google

Klosterman talks about how his latest book, "But What If We're Wrong?" in which visualizes the contemporary world as it will appear to those who'll perceive it as the distant past. One of the most provocative, perceptive, and entertaining cultural critics of our time considers whether much of what we think we know about reality is false, why that is, and why it matters in all things including music, democracy and the internet.