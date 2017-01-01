Anne-Marie Slaughter: 2016 National Book Festival

Anne-Marie Slaughter discusses "Unfinished Business: Women Men Work Family" with Mary Louise Kelly from NPR at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: Anne-Marie Slaughter is the president and CEO of New America and the Bert G. Kerstetter '66 University Professor emerita of politics and international affairs at Princeton University. From 2009-2011 she served as the director of policy planning for the U.S. Department of State, the first woman to hold that position. Prior to her government service, Dr. Slaughter was the dean of Princeton's Woodrow Wilson school of public and international affairs from 2002-2009 and the J. Sinclair Armstrong professor of international, foreign, and comparative law at Harvard Law School from 1994-2002. She has written or edited seven books, including her latest, "Unfinished Business: Women Men Work Family". In 2012, she published "Why Women Still Can't Have It All," in The Atlantic, which became the most read article in the history of the magazine and helped spark a renewed national debate on the continued obstacles to genuine full male-female equality.