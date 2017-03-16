Louise Gray: "Ethical Carnivore" | Talks at Google

Louise Gray came into talk about her new book, The Ethical Carnivore. Fed up of friends claiming to care about where their meat comes from, Louise decided to follow the argument to its logical extreme and only eat animals she kills herself for a year.

Recorded in London, February 2017

Louise is former Environment Correspondent on The Daily Telegraph. She has been freelance since 2014, specializing in writing about food, farming and climate change for, among others, the Sunday Times, the Guardian, Scottish Field, Country Life and the Spectator. Louise has also featured on BBC TV and radio.

You can find out more about Louise at www.louisebgray.com or follow her @loubgray.