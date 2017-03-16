daily review
How Terry McDonell got Kurt Vonnegut to write for Rolling Stone
Legendary editor Terry McDonell on courting Kurt Vonnegut to write for Rolling Stone.
Geneive Abdo, "The New Sectarianism": Twitter, War and Religion
Geneive Abdo, "The New Sectarianism": Twitter, War and Religion
Geneive Abdo discusses how twitter is impacting the religious conflict in the Middle East. Abdo expands on the Sunni and Shiite conflict in her book, "The New Sectarianism".
Azar Nafisi on The Republic of Imagination: America in Three Books
Azar Nafisi on The Republic of Imagination: America in Three Books
Azar Nafisi talks with host Rich Fahle about her latest novel, The Republic of Imagination: America in Three Books, at the 2017 AWP Book Fair.
FROM THE PUBLISHER:
Ten years ago, Azar Nafisi electrified readers with her multimillion-copy bestseller Reading Lolita in Tehran, which told the story of how, against the backdrop of morality squads and executions, she taught The Great Gatsby and other classics of English and American literature to her eager students in Iran. In this electrifying follow-up, she argues that fiction is just as threatened—and just as invaluable—in America today.
Blending memoir and polemic with close readings of her favorite novels, she describes the unexpected journey that led her to become an American citizen after first dreaming of America as a young girl in Tehran and coming to know the country through its fiction. She urges us to rediscover the America of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and challenges us to be truer to the words and spirit of the Founding Fathers, who understood that their democratic experiment would never thrive or survive unless they could foster a democratic imagination. Nafisi invites committed readers everywhere to join her as citizens of what she calls the Republic of Imagination, a country with no borders and few restrictions, where the only passport to entry is a free mind and a willingness to dream.
On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century
On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century
On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century
(Tim Duggan Books, 2017)
With Professor Tim Snyder, Yale University
From one of this generation’s leading historians, this timely new book serves as a warning for 21st century threats to democracy. Snyder dissects the events and values that enabled the rise of Hitler and Stalin and the implementation of their catastrophic policies.
Does Male Privilege Exist?
Does Male Privilege Exist?
Grayson Perry has been thinking about masculinity since he was a boy. Now, in his book, The Descent of Man, he turns round to look at men with a clear eye and ask, what sort of men would make the world a better place, for everyone?
Here, Sapphire McIntosh goes out on to the streets of London to ask men, does male privilege exist?
Louise Gray: "Ethical Carnivore" | Talks at Google
Louise Gray came into talk about her new book, The Ethical Carnivore. Fed up of friends claiming to care about where their meat comes from, Louise decided to follow the argument to its logical extreme and only eat animals she kills herself for a year.
Recorded in London, February 2017
Louise is former Environment Correspondent on The Daily Telegraph. She has been freelance since 2014, specializing in writing about food, farming and climate change for, among others, the Sunday Times, the Guardian, Scottish Field, Country Life and the Spectator. Louise has also featured on BBC TV and radio.
You can find out more about Louise at www.louisebgray.com or follow her @loubgray.
Kwame Dawes
Ghanaian writer Kwame Dawes read samples of his work and participated in a moderated discussion with the Library's Angel Batiste.
Veronica Chambers, "The Meaning of Michelle"
Veronica Chambers looks at the contributions of First Lady Michelle Obama in her book, "The Meaning of Michelle: 16 Writers on the Iconic First Lady and How Her Journey Inspires Our Own"
Paul Auster reads from his novel, "4 3 2 1"
A sweeping story of birthright and possibility, Paul Auster’s inventive new novel, 4 3 2 1, explores the life of its main character along four independent fictional paths.
He is “one of American letters’ fierce originals,” wrote Marie Arana. “In turns contemplative, pugnacious and achingly tender, Auster gives us a blow-by-blow account of his collision with life.”
Elif Batuman and Viet Thanh Nguyen read from their work
Elif Batuman reads from her love, The Idiot, a portrait of the artist as a young woman. Viet Thanh Nguyen’s reads from The Sympathizer, winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 2016.
NBCC Awards Ceremony for Publishing Year 2016
March 16, 2017 at The New School, New York, NY.
Sonia Sanchez and Eileen Myles at the 2017 AWP Book Fair
Sonia Sanchez and Eileen Myles talk with Jeffrey Brown about their latest novels at the 2017 AWP Book Fair.
FROM THE PUBLISHER:
(Shake Loose My Skin)
An extraordinary retrospective covering over thirty years of work, Shake Loose My Skin is a stunning testament to the literary, sensual, and political powers of the award-winning Sonia Sanchez.
A collection of haiku that celebrates the gifts of life and mourns the deaths of revered African American figures in the worlds of music, literature, art, and activism.
(I Must Be Living Twice)
A collection of thrilling verse, including both new poems and beloved favorites, from the celebrated poet, modern cult icon, and author of Chelsea Girls.
Eileen Myles’ work is known for its blend of reality and fiction, the sublime and the ephemeral. Her work opens readers to astonishing new considerations of familiar places, like the East Village in her iconic Chelsea Girls, and invites them into lush—and sometimes horrid—dream worlds, imbuing the landscapes of her writing with the vividness and energy of fantasy.
Jessica Bennett: "Feminist Fight Club" | Talks at Google
In her critically acclaimed new book,
Feminist Fight Club: A Survival Manual for a Sexist Workplace
, acclaimed journalist Jessica Bennett blends the personal story of her real-life office "fight club" with a studied assessment of the gender gap that continues to plague the American workplace and beyond.
Ariel Levy + Emily Nussbaum | The Rules Do Not Apply
The New Yorker’s Ariel Levy and Emily Nussbaum discuss Levy’s “painful, funny” new memoir “The Rules Do Not Apply.”
When 38-year-old New Yorker writer Ariel Levy left for a reporting trip to Mongolia in 2012, she was pregnant, married, financially secure, and successful on her own terms. A month later, none of that was true.
In “The Rules Do Not Apply,” Levy tells the story of how she built an unconventional life and then watched it fall apart with astonishing speed. Like much of her generation, she was raised to resist traditional rules—about work, about love, and about womanhood.
“I wanted what we all want: everything. We want a mate who feels like family and a lover who is exotic, surprising. We want to be youthful adventurers and middle-aged mothers. We want intimacy and autonomy, safety and stimulation, reassurance and novelty, coziness and thrills. But we can’t have it all.”
Levy discusses her "grieving, hopeful, painful, funny" memoir with Emily Nussbaum, Pulitzer Prize-winning TV critic for the New Yorker.
Rebecca Solnit, "The Mother of All Questions": Beyonce and Politics
Rebecca Solnit addresses the silencing of women in her new book, "The Mother of All Questions". Here is a portion of her conversation with Jeff Chang on Beyonce and her concerns with the NEA.
A Celebration of Shirley Jackson
A Celebration of Shirley Jackson with Ruth Franklin, Miles Hyman, Laura Miller, Joyce Carol Oates, and more.
Exit West with Mohsin Hamid | Appel Salon | March 20th, 2017
Mohsin Hamid is the bestselling author of The Reluctant Fundamentalist. He discusses Exit West, his most recent book, a love story set against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile world.
The Life of a Poet: Terrance Hayes
Washington Post Book World Editor Ron Charles talks to Poet Terrance Hayes about his poetry.
“No, Socialism Isn’t Just More Government,” with Chris Maisano
Part 4 of the “ABCs of Socialism” series, sponsored by Verso Books and Jacobin, featuring lectures and discussions with contributors of the “ABCs of Socialism” book.
You’ve probably seen the memes purporting to show just how socialist the United States already is by listing a bunch of government programs, services, and agencies.
The idea that any government activity is synonymous with socialism has major political and strategic implications. After all, if our country were already at least partly socialist, then all we would have to do is keep gradually expanding government.
Simply electing politicians to office or watching the government expand by its own momentum has never been, and never will be, enough. Economic power is political power, and under capitalism the owners of capital will always have the capacity to undermine popular democracy—no matter who’s in Congress or the White House.
About the speaker:
Chris Maisano is a contributing editor at Jacobin and a union staffer in New York.
Bookforum: “False Starts”
Bookforum'
s annual Valentine's Day–ish reading, featuring William Finnegan, Marlon James, Ed Park, Joy Williams, and Lynne Tillman.
