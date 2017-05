Marilynne Robinson: "Fiction, Faith and the Imagination"

Pulitzer Prize-winning novelists Geraldine Brooks and Paul Harding will join physicist and best-selling novelist Alan Lightman to discuss the myriad ways faith informs the work of 2016 Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction winner Marilynne Robinson. The conversation will be moderated by Steven Knapp, president of George Washington University. Robinson will join the panel discussion for its conclusion.