Revolutions Without Borders: The Call to Liberty in the Atlantic World

According to author Janet Polasky, "Nation-based histories cannot do justice to the rowdy, radical interchange of ideas around the Atlantic world during the tumultuous years from 1776 to 1804. National borders were powerless to restrict the flow of enticing new visions of human rights and universal freedom." She discusses her new book on the subject.

Speaker Biography: Janet Polasky is presidential professor of history at the University of New Hampshire. She is the author of five other books, including "Reforming Urban Labor: Routes to the City, Roots in the Country" and the prize-winning "Revolution in Brussels, 1787-1793."