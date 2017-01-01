Sir Peter Bazalgette: " The Empathy Instinct" | Talks at Google

Sir Peter Bazalgette in conversation with VP Comms, Peter Barron. Sir Peter was instrumental in creating the independent TV production sector in the United Kingdom. He was Chief Creative Officer at Endemol, President of the Royal Television Society, Deputy Chairman of the National Film School, Chair of Arts Council England, and is now Chair of the UK broadcaster ITV. He’s spent his career arguing for the role and importance of the arts and creative expression.

He joined us at Google to talk about his new book, The Empathy Instinct, which seeks to address the essential question of how we create a more civil society when so many of us are divided.