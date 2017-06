David Grossman with Nicole Krauss

David Grossman’s new novel, A Horse Walks into a Bar, reveals the life of a stand-up comic in the course of one evening’s performance. “He may be the most gifted writer I’ve ever read; gifted not just because of his imagination, his energy, his originality, but because he has access to the unutterable,” wrote Nicole Krauss. “He can look inside a person and discover the unique essence of her humanity.”