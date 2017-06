Forbidden: Too Much in Love—2017 PEN World Voices Festival

Illicit love is the subject of these internationally celebrated authors who have dared to cross religious, cultural, and gender taboos. With Dorit Rabinyan (Israel), Sarah Ladipo Manyika (Nigeria/Great Britain), Shani Mootoo (Trinidad/Canada), and Pajtim Statovci (Finland). Moderated by Mira Jacob.