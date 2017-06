Jacob Ross reads 'Bed 45' from Protest: Stories of Resistance

Jacob Ross reads an excerpt from his story 'Bed 45', a story about The New Cross Fire & The Brixton Riots, 1981,that features in Protest: Stories of Resistance, an anthology of stories covering British protest from the Peasants' Revolt to the Anti Iraq War Demo of 2003, historically accurate fiction accompanied by afterwords written by historians and eye-witnesses.