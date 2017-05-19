daily review
Breaking Down Tracy K. Smith’s Poem “Solstice” | The New Yorker
Jia Tolentino on poetry as a refuge, and finding meaning in Tracy K. Smith’s “Solstice.”
Naomi Klein on "No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump's Shock Politics"
Naomi Klein on "No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump's Shock Politics"
Full interview with Naomi Klein about her book, "No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump’s Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need."
Jacob Ross reads 'Bed 45' from Protest: Stories of Resistance
Jacob Ross reads 'Bed 45' from Protest: Stories of Resistance
Jacob Ross reads an excerpt from his story 'Bed 45', a story about The New Cross Fire & The Brixton Riots, 1981,that features in Protest: Stories of Resistance, an anthology of stories covering British protest from the Peasants' Revolt to the Anti Iraq War Demo of 2003, historically accurate fiction accompanied by afterwords written by historians and eye-witnesses.
Amy Goldstein, "Janesville"
Amy Goldstein, "Janesville"
Driven by the question of what happens to a middle-class community when jobs disappear, Goldstein, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who has covered national social policies for The Washington Post since 1987, tracked the effects of the Great Recession on Janesville, Wisconsin. Until 2008, the small city was home to the oldest operating U.S. auto plant in the country. When General Motors closed down its Janesville facilities, it put 3,000 people out of work immediately—and many more lost their jobs in the following months as the economic downturn spiraled through local suppliers and other small businesses. In her summation of Janesville’s experiences, Goldstein notes that the American Dream of upward mobility has become an anachronism.
Founded by Carla Cohen and Barbara Meade in 1984, Politics and Prose Bookstore is Washington, D.C.'s premier independent bookstore and cultural hub, a gathering place for people interested in reading and discussing books. Politics and Prose offers superior service, unusual book choices, and a haven for book lovers in the store and online.
Arundhati Roy: The Waterstones Interview
Arundhati Roy: The Waterstones Interview
Arundhati Roy shot to fame when she won the Man Booker Prize in 1997 for her debut novel, The God of Small Things. Twenty years later her second novel, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, finally hits the shelves. We got the chance to talk to her about early success, what motivates her to write and why the caste system that dominates Indian culture is just one of the ways in which labels can control and restrict us.
Memoirist, Poet Rigoberto González at NYS Writers Institute
Rigoberto González is the son of Mexican migrant farm workers who was born in California. Much of his work recounts the hardships and prejudices endured by gay Latinos and immigrant workers in general. He received the Lambda Literary Award and the Lenore Marshall Prize from the Academy of American Poets for his poetry collection Unpeopled Eden (2013), a lament on death and the anonymous border crossers of the southwestern U.S.; and the American Book Award for his memoir Butterfly Boy: Memories of a Chicano Mariposa (2006)
After Words: Elisabeth Rosenthal, "An American Sickness"
Physician and journalist Elisabeth Rosenthal examines the costs for medical services, explains why they are 2-3 times higher in the U.S. and offers consumers' guidance on how to better navigate the healthcare system in her book, "An American Sickness." Dr. Rosenthal is interviewed by Dr. David Blumenthal.
Feminizm Po-Russki: Three Writers on Women in Modern Russia
Three Russian women writers, from different genres and generations, consider gender, power, and creative freedom in their country. Hear from a chronicler of Pussy Riot and gay rights in Russia, a prize-winning novelist who traces the linked lives of women in a communal apartment in post-war Leningrad, and a writer who follows her heroine’s soul after death. Moderating will be the author of The Patriots, an exploration of the Cold War and three generations of an American family.
With Elena Chizhova, Elena Kostyuchenko, and A. Nune. Moderated by Sana Krasikov. In both English and Russian.
Jessa Crispin | Why I Am Not a Feminist
Jessa Crispin discusses her incendiary new book ‘Why I Am Not A Feminist: A Feminist Manifesto.’
In ‘Why I Am Not A Feminist,’ writer and editor Jessa Crispin poses a radical new critique of contemporary feminism. Somewhere along the way, she argues, the movement for female liberation sacrificed meaning for acceptance, and left us with a banal, polite, ineffectual pose that barely challenges the status quo. What can we do to redeem the feminist cause?
Jessa discusses her work with Rachel Dry, editor of the New York Times Sunday Review section.
Jeffery Tambor: Writing my book for my kids
Jeffrey Tambor discusses why he wrote his book ARE YOU ANYBODY? with his children in mind, and how important they've been in his life.
Nikole Hannah-Jones: "Modern Day Segregation"
Modern Day Segregation: How & Why Public Schools are (Still) Divided by Race The Problem We All Live With
Nikole Hannah-Jones (http://nikolehannahjones.com) is an award-winning investigative reporter covering racial injustice for the New York Time Magazine. Nikole has spent the last five years investigating how official policy creates and maintains racial segregation in American public schools.
In 2016, Nikole helped found the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative
Reporting, a training and mentorship organization geared towards increasing the number of investigative reporters of color.
[As of May 2017] Nikole is writing a book on school segregation entitled, "The Problem We All Live With," to be published on the One World imprint of Penguin/Random House.
David Grossman with Nicole Krauss
David Grossman’s new novel, A Horse Walks into a Bar, reveals the life of a stand-up comic in the course of one evening’s performance. “He may be the most gifted writer I’ve ever read; gifted not just because of his imagination, his energy, his originality, but because he has access to the unutterable,” wrote Nicole Krauss. “He can look inside a person and discover the unique essence of her humanity.”
China Miéville on “October: The Story of the Russian Revolution”
China Miéville, author of “October: The Story of the Russian Revolution,” in discussion with Barbara C. Allen and Bhaskar Sunkara. At Verso Books in Brooklyn, May 19, 2017.
Award-winning writer China Miéville has long been inspired by the ideals of the Russian Revolution and here, on the centenary of the revolution, he provides his own distinctive take on its history.
In February 1917, in the midst of bloody war, Russia was still an autocratic monarchy: nine months later, it became the first socialist state in world history. How did this unimaginable transformation take place? How was a ravaged and backward country, swept up in a desperately unpopular war, rocked by not one but two revolutions?
This is the story of the extraordinary months between those upheavals, in February and October, of the forces and individuals who made 1917 so epochal a year, of their intrigues, negotiations, conflicts and catastrophes. From familiar names like Lenin and Trotsky to their opponents Kornilov and Kerensky; from the byzantine squabbles of urban activists to the remotest villages of a sprawling empire; from the revolutionary railroad Sublime to the ciphers and static of coup by telegram; from grand sweep to forgotten detail.
Historians have debated the revolution for a hundred years, its portents and possibilities: the mass of literature can be daunting. But here is a book for those new to the events, told not only in their historical import but in all their passion and drama and strangeness. Because as well as a political event of profound and ongoing consequence, Miéville reveals the Russian Revolution as a breathtaking story.
About the speakers:
China Miéville is the multi-award-winning author of many works of fiction and non-fiction. His fiction includes The City and the City, Embassytown and This Census-Taker, and has won the Hugo, World Fantasy and Arthur C. Clarke awards; his non-fiction includes the photo-illustrated essay London’s Overthrow and Between Equal Rights: A Marxist Theory of International Law. He has written for various publications, including the New York Times, Guardian, Conjunctions and Granta and he is a founding editor of the quarterly Salvage.
Barbara C. Allen is Associate Professor of History at La Salle University in Philadelphia, USA. She has published articles in Cahiers du Monde Russe, Jahrbücher für Geschichte Osteuropas, and Revolutionary Russia. She is the author of Alexander Shlyapnikov, 1885–1937: Life of an Old Bolshevik (Haymarket Books).
Bhaskar Sunkara is an American political writer, editor and publisher of Jacobin magazine. He is the editor of several books including the ABCs of Socialism (Verso) and Europe in Revolt: Mapping the New European Left (Haymarket).
Elan Mastai: The World We Were Supposed to Have | Appel Salon
Screenwriter of The F Word (2013, starring Daniel Radcliffe), Elan Mastai's first novel, All Our Wrong Todays, the subject of a publisher bidding war, talks about her vision for the future.
Pamela Paul, "My life with Bob"
New York Times Book Review editor, Pamela Paul, offers a look into her journal, where she has listed all of the books she has read over the past twenty-eight years. She's joined in conversation by novelist and bookstore owner Emma Straub.
Erica Armstrong Dunbar, "Never Caught"
Erica Armstong Dunbar, history and Black American Studies professor at the University of Delaware, recounts the life of Ona Judge, a slave owned by George and Martha Washington, whose escape initiated a manhunt ordered by the first President.
Kim Stanley Robinson and the Science Friday Book Club | New York 2140
Science Friday host Ira Flatow sits down with acclaimed science fiction author Kim Stanley Robinson to talk about Robinson’s latest novel, “New York 2140.” The book envisions a not-so-distant future in which sea levels have risen, the streets of New York have become canals, and skyscrapers have become islands.
Richard Ford reads from Between Them, his newly published memoir of his parents
In an exclusive New York engagement, Richard Ford reads from Between Them, his newly published memoir of his parents. Recorded May 11, 2017 at 92nd Street Y.
Forbidden: Too Much in Love—2017 PEN World Voices Festival
Illicit love is the subject of these internationally celebrated authors who have dared to cross religious, cultural, and gender taboos. With Dorit Rabinyan (Israel), Sarah Ladipo Manyika (Nigeria/Great Britain), Shani Mootoo (Trinidad/Canada), and Pajtim Statovci (Finland). Moderated by Mira Jacob.
Lawrence Krauss reads from The Greatest Story Ever Told...So Far
In the beginning there was light
but more than this, there was gravity.
After that, all hell broke loose...
This is how the story of the greatest intellectual adventure in history should be introduced - how humanity reached its current understanding of the universe, one that is far removed from the realm of everyday experience. Krauss connects the world we know with the invisible world all around us, which is removed from intuition and direct sensation. He explains our current understanding of nature and the struggle to construct the greatest theoretical edifice ever assembled, the Standard Model of Particle Physics — and then to understand its implications for our existence.
Writing in the critically acclaimed style of A Universe from Nothing, Krauss celebrates the beauty and wonders of the natural world and details our place within it and how this shapes our understanding of it. Krauss makes this story accessible through profiles of the scientists responsible for these advances, and clear explanations of their discoveries. Krauss takes us on a tour of science and the brilliant personalities who shaped it, often against political and religious indoctrination, enduring persecution and ostracism. Krauss creates a captivating blend of research and narrative to invite us into the lives and minds of these figures,creating a landmark work of scientific history.
