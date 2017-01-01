Joshua Cohen | Moving Kings

Joshua Cohen and Tablet Magazine’s Alana Newhouse discuss Cohen’s new novel “Moving Kings.”

“Moving Kings” is a powerful and timely novel that blends the American housing crisis with the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Twenty-one-year-olds Yoav and Uri have just completed their required military service in the Israel Defense Forces, having become veterans of the last Gaza War. Taking a year off for rest they journey to New York City, acquiring work with Yoav’s distant cousin—a proud American patriot, Republican, and Jew, and a heavyweight in the tri-state area’s moving and storage industries.

Yoav and Uri struggle to return to civilian life, but are faced with difficulties due to their traumatic pasts and having to spend their days kicking down doors as eviction-movers, throwing out delinquent tenants and seizing their possessions. What starts as an uncomfortably familiar job turns violent when the boys come face-to-face with one homeowner seeking revenge.

Joshua Cohen’s critically acclaimed debut novel, “Book of Numbers,” was published in 2015. He has written short fiction and nonfiction for The New York Times, Harper’s Magazine, London Review of Books, The Forward, n+1, and others. In 2017 he was named one of Granta’s Best of Young American Novelists.

Alana Newhouse is a writer, editor and the founder and editor-in-chief of Tablet Magazine.