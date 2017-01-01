Eugenia Cheng: To Infinity - and Beyond

Renaissance woman Eugenia Cheng has a knack for making complex math accessible. Her latest thinking and book, "Beyond Infinity", takes on the mind-bending qualities of both the unimaginably large and the infinitesimally small. The scientist in residence at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and an accomplished classical pianist, Cheng has also explored the beauty of mathematics, using unexpected insights from her kitchen ("How to Bake Pi"). Golden Apple award-winner Luke Albrecht joins Cheng on-stage for an entertaining and enlightening discourse on questions like why 1 + infinity is not the same as infinity + 1.