TimesTalks: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Join us for an evening in celebration of literary sensation and feminist icon Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her newly released book, “Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions.” From Adichie, recipient of a 2008 MacArthur Fellowship and author of the best–selling titles “Americanah” and “We Should All Be Feminists,” comes a powerful new statement about feminism today, written as a letter to a friend. A few years ago, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie received a letter from a dear friend from childhood, asking her how to raise her baby girl as a feminist. “Dear Ijeawele” is Adichie’s letter of response. “Dear Ijeawele” goes right to the heart of sexual politics in the 21st century, and is sure to start a new and urgently needed conversation about what it really means to be a woman today. Adichie will be in conversation with Radhika Jones, The New York Times’s editorial director, books.