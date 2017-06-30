Mary Gaitskill: The Mare

Here is Mary Gaitskill’s most poignant and powerful work yet—the story of a Dominican girl, the Anglo woman who introduces her to riding, and the horse who changes everything for her. Raw, heart-stirring, and original, "The Mare" is a timeless story of a girl and a horse joined with a timely story of people from different races and classes trying to meet one another honestly. Watch CHF associate artistic director Alison Cuddy in conversation with the author of the National Book Award-nominated "Veronica and Because They Wanted To" as they discuss her latest tale of love and mutual delusion.