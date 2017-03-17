Ariel Levy with Lena Dunham: The Rules Do Not Apply

Ariel Levy, New Yorker journalist and author of the new memoir The Rules Do Not Apply, is joined by Lena Dunham for an essential, free-ranging discussion about feminism, the shifting forces of our culture, what’s changing now and what can never change.

Like many of her generation, Levy was raised to resist conventional rules — about work, about love and about womanhood. Her story of building a life then watching it all fall apart when disaster struck is already being acclaimed as a book that will inspire and change readers. Dunham herself writes “I am the better for having read it.” Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from these two extraordinary women. Recorded March 17, 2017 at 92nd Street Y.