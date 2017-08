Is there a coherent ideology at the core of Silicon Valley?

"It is inescapable that those determining the shape of our choices when engaging with Information Technology are physically and culturally located in a very small region. Apple, Facebook, and Google are within a stones throw of each other, and even though they recruit from all over the world, there is an astonishing physic self-similarity among the people who work there, whatever their national or cultural origin." - Adam Greenfield, author of Radical Technologies