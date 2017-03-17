Octavia E. Butler's Kindred: A Graphic Novel

In her 1979 masterpiece, Kindred, Octavia E. Butler explored time travel, American slavery, and the social tensions of race and gender—the tough stuff that keeps tying us in knots. Now the mind-bending story has been transformed into a graphic novel, adapted by Damian Duffy and illustrated by John Jennings, expanding this examination of our troubled history into a vibrant format that widens its reach to newer audiences. Come hear Duffy and Jennings along with Chicago artist Krista Franklin for a discussion of the power of Kindred and what it takes to translate a novel into a graphic novel.